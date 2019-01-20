Tracee Ellis Ross to Co-Host Announcement of Oscar Nominations

January 20, 2019 WI Web Staff Entertainment, TV, Washington Informer 0
Tracee Ellis Ross on the set of "Busy Tonight" (Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank)
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross has been enlisted along with Kumail Nanjiani to announce nominations for the 2019 Oscars.

Nominees in 24 categories for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday at 8:20 a.m.

Nanjiani was nominated last year for an Oscar last year for best original screenplay, while Ross has hosted the American Music Awards for the past two years.

So far, officials still plan to go without a host for the ceremony, set to air live Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC. Comedian Kevin Hart, the academy’s initial choice for host, stepped down last month after several homophobic comments and tweets he made years ago resurfaced.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer
