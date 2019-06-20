Toyota TILT Lab Machining & Fabrication.

Toyota Bluegrass Tour: Horses, Horsepower & Kentucky Icons event in Louisville, Kentucky. A VIP tour of Toyota’s largest plant in the world, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK), experience Toyota’s latest production innovation: TILT Lab.

Louisville Slugger Museum experience. Urban Bourbon Trail Dinner

A VIP tour of Churchill Downs, a day at the races, and a live watch party of Belmont Stakes. 06-8.19. Video coverage Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.

___

Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com

___

#AutoNetwork

_

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

___

G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork