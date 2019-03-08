Top Black-Owned Businesses to Support in 2019: Celebrating Black Culture is a Year-Round Affair.

By The Jacksonville Free Press

Check out these top black-owned businesses to support in 2019 that are the epitome of excellence.

The number of black-owned businesses in America continues to increase year after year, and while there’s abundance of businesses, consumers often have a difficult time tracking them down. We’re here to change that. Check out these top black-owned businesses to support in 2019.

Apparel & Accessories

Green Box Shop

This clothing store focuses on social justice. It has gained attention from a few different celebrities, including Frank Ocean and Zendaya.

Talley and Twine features high-quality, detailed, and aesthetically-pleasing wristwatches that are affordable and unlike anything else on the market.

Known mainly for her clothing, artist Kashmir Thompson uses her talent to create black pop-culture-inspired products.

Melanie Marine is a custom jewelry company that specializes in original pieces. It’s also an entrepreneur consulting company that has created a network for other aspiring business owners.

Filling a gap in the lingerie market, Nubian Skin creates products that match the skin tones of colored women everywhere.

Founder and owner Cortnie uses her sewing skills to create clutches in hundreds of different styles.

Personal Care

Kreyòl Essence

Kreyòl Essence produces an environmentally-friendly skin and hair product line that uses all-natural ingredients found in Haiti.

This isn’t just another beauty box subscription service—it’s a beauty box subscription service that’s geared toward women of color. The beauty and lifestyle products in each box celebrate women of diverse ethnicities.

Temple Zen produces bath and body skincare products that soothe and heal skin from the damages that come with everyday life.

Offering a variety of eco-friendly personal care products, Alaffia uses their profits to support underserved communities in West Africa.

Food & Drink

Cory’s Cookies

Started by six-year-old Cory Neives, Mr. Cory bakes high-quality cookies that are made from all-natural ingredients.

Another baked goods business, Cami Cakes uses fresh ingredients to make cupcakes, layer cakes, and ice cream in a wide range of flavors.

Thirteen-year-old Mikaila created this company that produces lemonade formulated from flaxseed and locally sourced honey. A portion of the profits are given to organizations that fight to save the honey bees.

These black-owned businesses are innovating industries all over the globe, and they’re also encouraging others to embrace entrepreneurship. To check out any of the listed top black-owned businesses to support in 2019, click on their respective titles. If you’re on the fence about becoming a church backdrops vendor or opening a comic book store and coffeehouse hybrid, we hope you find some inspiration within this list. For an even wider selection of black-owned businesses, check out We Buy Black—a great source that consistently updates their list of businesses.

This article originally appeared in the Jacksonville Free Press.

