Tiffany Haddish makes promise to fans following latest performance

Tiffany Haddish has made a promise to her fans following her latest performance.

The 39-year-old actress and comedian performed a sold-out show at the James L. Knight Center in Miami to ring in the New Year on Monday night, Dec. 31, 2018.

During the performance, it was reported that she forgot several jokes and many others fell flat, causing fans to walk out of the comedy gig. After confirming reports of the flopped show, Haddish made her announcement to fans.

The comedian insisted that would be the last time anybody witnesses a bad show of hers.

Responding to an online article about her performance, she tweeted: “Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happen again.”

According to a video published by TMZ, the Night School star acknowledged onstage that her forgetfulness was “weird” for her but brushed the criticism off because she knows she can’t have the “best day” every day.

Speaking onstage, she said: “This is weird for me. Now, this is going to be on TMZ or whatever. Every day ain’t the best day, but we do what we do. It is what it is.

“This will probably be the only time you will ever see me like this because I’m never doing this again … I will never allow myself to be this woe the f— out.”

Earlier in the day, she had taken to Instagram to promote the show, while also explaining she had partied into the morning the night before.

She said in a video: “Went to bed at 7. Ciroc is still in my system.”

But despite the fan backlash, some fellow celebrities publicly spoke out in support of the star.

Questlove tweeted: “Failure is a part of growth and lessons get learned. The crowd will speak on this night forever so they had an experience, and you are the wiser. Not end of the world. You’ll shine more in 2019.”

This article originally appeared in RollingOut.com.