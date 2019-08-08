fbpx
This Youth Generation Goes to Camp

This Youth Generation (TYG), a non-profit headquar­tered in Fairfield sent a dozen students to camp in LaHonda this weekend. The group of boys and girls aged 11-16 will experi­ence a week in the wilderness of LaHonda, California engaged in hiking, archery, swimming, horseback riding and other ac­tivities.

Published

1 day ago

on

From left to right: Roman, Jimmy, J.J., Amir, Gabriel, Elijah and Chris pose with Deon D. Price, founder and executive director of This Youth Generation. The boys will board a bus headed to YMCA summer camp at Jones Gulch in La Honda for the 3rd year.

By Carla Thomas

This Youth Generation (TYG), a non-profit headquar­tered in Fairfield sent a dozen students to camp in LaHonda this weekend. The group of boys and girls aged 11-16 will experi­ence a week in the wilderness of LaHonda, California engaged in hiking, archery, swimming, horseback riding and other ac­tivities.

In partnership with the YMCA, TYG provided a vi­able way for students who may not otherwise be able to pay for camps costing nearly $1000 per week.

Founder of TYG, Deon D. Price an author and youth skills coach, began the collaboration with the YMCA to give students an opportunity to unplug from the day to day and connect with nature.

“My partnership with the YMCA is amazing. I’ve part­nered with them for three years now. For many sending a child to camp is unattainable, espe­cially low income families,” said Price. “It is important to give youth an opportunity to ex­perience different environments for their development. Camp gives youth an opportunity to explore and learn in addition to making new friends.”

Price says upon returning back from camp, the youth are often transformed. “One student said he did not want to leave, he found that he really enjoyed the outdoors. Some students have never had experience kayaking or archery and at camp they can learn these skills in a safe envi­ronment with guidance.”

With over two decades of creating youth programs, Price says he’s committed to youth and community service. “Our youth are our most precious resource. We must continue to invest in our children and pro­vide them with the tools and ex­periences early in life to succeed throughout life.”

Through his organization This Youth Generation, he pro­vides motivational talks and workshops to youth, parents, educators and youth workers. Through his on-line youth life skills academy, Price has en­gaged over 1000 students world-wide. With his column “This Youth Generation” and book, “Raised In Hell”, a non-fiction family dramedy about the humor and hardship of a dysfunctional upbringing, Price informs, en­courages and entertains.

“The gift of camp and the overall empowerment of our children is life changing. Please contact us to donate to send more children to camp.”

For more information on how to give a child the gift of camp and other valuable resources, call (707) 386-9178, email thisy­outhgeneration@gmail.com or visit deondprice.com

This article originally appeared in the Oakland Post

OAKLAND POST

Schumer and Democrats Call for Action Following White Nationalist Terror Attacks in El Paso & Six Blacks Murdered in Dayton

NNPA NEWSWIRE — According to ADL’s Center on Extremism, 73.3% of U.S. extremist-related murders in the past decade were committed by right-wing extremists, including white supremacists. Texas’ Republican Governor Gregg Abbott announced that the murders in Texas will be prosecuted as a hate crime. Crusius allegedly posted a manifesto in which he mentioned the phrase “Hispanic invasion.”

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 9, 2019

By

Austin, Texas, USA - November 19, 2016: 'White Lives Matter' demonstrators display an American flag at a protest just south of the Capitol grounds. The 'White Lives Matter' demonstrators, numbering about 20 people at the most, came from Houston with the message that the hate crime law is unfair to white people. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Correspondent

After 20 people were reported murdered on the morning of August 3 in El Paso, Texas, by white supremacist Patrick Crusius, the shooting became the 8th deadliest in modern U.S. history and the 250th gun massacre on the 216th day of the 2019. Early the next morning in Dayton, Ohio, a 24-year old white male named Connor Betts shot nine people to death, six of them African American. 

The first shooting immediately prompted calls for changing the definition and the language of gun massacres carried out by white males: White nationalist terrorism.  

“Our country is under attack from white nationalist terrorism, inspiring murder on our soil and abetted by weak gun laws. If we are serious about national security, we must summon the courage to name and defeat this evil,” wrote South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg on twitter.  The Mayor of South Bend was not alone in his feelings. 

“You can’t disconnect the President’s language from these shooters… he’s creating an environment where this keeps happening,” said Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH). Ryan also agreed during a CNN interview on August 4, that “the white nationalists believe Trump is a white nationalist,” when asked if he thought Trump was a white nationalist.  

Regarding President Trump’s rhetoric in relation to the El Paso mass shooting, former Texas congressman and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said, “He is a racist, and he stokes racism in this country … it ultimately changes the character of this country and it leads to violence.”  

Over the last three weeks, President Trump has made a series of racist statements on social media directed at African American members of Congress. Trump was elected on a platform focused on anti-immigration specifically targeted at Mexican immigrants entering the U.S. through Texas.  On October 22, 2018 in Houston, Trump proclaimed “I am a nationalist.”

“You know, they have a word, it sort of became old-fashioned. It’s called a nationalist,” Trump stated. Many observed that the language was a loud signal to white supremacists as a President of the United States embraced their rhetoric. 

According to ADL’s Center on Extremism, 73.3% of U.S. extremist-related murders in the past decade were committed by right-wing extremists, including white supremacists. Texas’ Republican Governor Gregg Abbott announced that the murders in Texas will be prosecuted as a hate crime. Crusius allegedly posted a manifesto in which he mentioned the phrase “Hispanic invasion.” 

There has been no major gun control legislation passed on the federal level in 25 years. Some of the worst gun massacres have taken place over the last five years.  Fifty-eight people were murdered by Stephen Paddock at a concert in Las Vegas in October 2017. Omar Mateen murdered 49 people at Pulse Nightclub in Florida in June 2016, and 32 people were murdered at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. in 2007 by Seung-Hui Cho.  

Democrats in Congress, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call the U.S. Senate back in to session to pass legislation related to background checks for firearms.  

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent journalist and writer for NNPA as well as a political analyst and strategist as Principal of Win Digital Media LLC. She may be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke

BlackPressUSA

Rep. Waters to American Farmers: Denounce Donald Trump & His Lies!

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “Donald Trump’s trade wars have caused tremendous suffering among American farmers, so much so that the USDA has offered a total of $28 billion over the past year to farmers adversely impacted by retaliatory tariffs. This taxpayer money could have been spent to improve our nation’s schools and health services, fix dilapidated roads and bridges, and expand services to seniors and veterans in rural and urban communities alike. Instead, the Trump administration is giving billions in bailouts to farmers who are losing money because of his foolish trade wars.

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 9, 2019

By

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee
Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee

WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Maxine Waters (CA-43) released a statement in response to the escalation of Donald Trump’s trade war with China. Donald Trump announced last week that he will impose an additional 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports on top of the 25 percent tariffs already imposed on $250 billion in Chinese imports.[1]China has threatened retaliation.[2]Major stock indexes posted large losses the following day,[3] and the stock market remains volatile. Trump’s latest tariff announcement follows last month’s announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) of the details of a $16 billion aid package for farmers adversely impacted by retaliatory tariffs,[4] which is in addition to a $12 billion aid package for farmers announced last year.[5]The Congresswoman’s statement follows:

“Donald Trump’s trade wars have caused tremendous suffering among American farmers, so much so that the USDA has offered a total of $28 billion over the past year to farmers adversely impacted by retaliatory tariffs. This taxpayer money could have been spent to improve our nation’s schools and health services, fix dilapidated roads and bridges, and expand services to seniors and veterans in rural and urban communities alike. Instead, the Trump administration is giving billions in bailouts to farmers who are losing money because of his foolish trade wars.

“Needless to say, most American farmers are hard-working people who would rather sell their products than receive a government welfare check. But Donald Trump has offered them nothing but empty promises and lies.

“Trump’s farmer bailout is not even helping the family farmers who need it the most. Instead, the money has gone overwhelmingly to the biggest and wealthiest agricultural producers. According to a recent analysis of USDA data by the Environmental Working Group, more than half of the farmer aid payments have been doled out to the top one-tenth of recipients. An astonishing total of $2.8 million went to a single farm in Missouri. Furthermore, the top 1 percent of farmer aid recipients received an average of $183,331 each, while the bottom 80 percent received an average of less than $5,000. Meanwhile, thousands of bailout recipients are actually residents of the nation’s largest cities, and minority farmers continue to be left out of the program.[6]

“Trump promised to support family farmers, even accusing his rival – Hillary Clinton – of wanting to ‘shut down family farms’.[7]He also claimed to be the ultimate dealmaker. Yet two years later, his trade war with China has caused pain and suffering for farmers, but there is no deal in sight. Indeed, the only deals Trump has made as our nation’s president are those that benefit himself, his family, and his wealthy friends and campaign donors.

“To all of the farmers who remain silent in the face of Donald Trump’s disastrous trade policies and incessant lies: I urge you to stop waiting for a bailout and denounce this president for the con man he is.”

[1] https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/01/us/politics/trump-tariffs-china.html?action=click&module=RelatedCoverage&pgtype=Article&region=Footer

[2] https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china/trump-hits-china-with-more-tariffs-sharply-escalating-trade-dispute-idUSKCN1UR3SX

[3]https://www.investors.com/market-trend/stock-market-today/dow-jones-loses-707-points-for-week-as-trump-roils-stock-market/

[4] https://www.usda.gov/media/press-releases/2019/07/25/usda-announces-details-support-package-farmers

[5] https://www.usda.gov/media/press-releases/2018/08/27/usda-announces-details-assistance-farmers-impacted-unjustified

[6] https://www.ewg.org/agmag/2019/07/usda-bailout-impact-trump-s-tariffs-goes-biggest-richest-farmers

[7] https://www.businessinsider.com/theres-a-war-on-the-american-farmer-trump-swings-through-iowa-2016-8

BlackPressUSA

COMMENTARY: A national crisis: Surging hate crimes and white supremacists

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Now is also a time to remember that regardless of race or ethnicity, our history chronicles the range of hate crimes that have taken the lives of Latinos as well as Native Americans, Blacks, Jews, and the LGBTQ community. The terror now facing America’s Latinos resurrects these horrors, particularly how Blacks encountered racial hatred for more than a century during Jim Crow era and later during the civil rights struggles of the 1950s and 1960s.

Published

20 hours ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

Charlene Crowell is the Center for Responsible Lending’s communications deputy director. She can be reached at Charlene.crowell@responsiblelending.org.
Charlene Crowell is the Center for Responsible Lending’s communications deputy director. She can be reached at Charlene.crowell@responsiblelending.org.

By Charlene Crowell, NNPA Newswire Contributor

A Saturday morning shooting rampage in El Paso, Texas on August 3 took the lives of 22 people, and seriously injured more than two dozen others. Reportedly, the alleged shooter wanted to kill as many Mexicans as he could. Armed with safety glasses, ear coverings and an assault-style rifle, the shooter entered a Walmart store during a back-to-school sale.

“Saturday’s attack on El Paso was an attack on the Mexican heritage of millions of Americans – and also part of a history of white supremacist and nativist acts in Texas across three centuries,” wrote Hector Tobar, in a recent New York Times op-ed. Tobar, an associate professor at the University of California at Irvine is also a published author.

Later that day during evening hours and nearly 1,600 miles away in Dayton, Ohio, another gunman’s attack left 9 people dead and 27 injured in that city’s Oregon district. Like the Texas shooter, Ohio’s shooter was heavily armed but was shot by police before he could enter a nightclub where he could have killed far more. The victims of this shooting reflected the city’s diversity and included Blacks, Latinos, and whites.

How in a span of only 24-hours, could two cities in different states and regions suffer mass shootings – one in a city only a few miles from the nation’s southern border, and the other, a former Midwestern manufacturing hub?

Despite the shock of two unprovoked attacks, family and community members in both cities must somehow cope through their grief while preparing funeral arrangements. These two communities are also challenging governmental officials at both the state and federal levels to take actions to prevent further fatalities.

Nationally, a profusion of prayers and condolences from the nation together signaled that a tragic moment may yet be transformed into a groundswell movement that reckons with the American conscience. The profusion of assault weapons combined with easy access is a gripping issue that confronts us all.

In response to these and other tragedies, a rainbow coalition of leaders held a noon rally on August 6 in the nation’s capital. In a joint statement, the Leadership Conference for Civil and Human Rights was joined by key partners including but not limited to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Voto Latino, the Center for Community Self-Help and the Center for Responsible Lending.

“None of this is acceptable,” said the leaders in a written statement. “None of this is normal. Our organizations are united in saying that Members of Congress can no longer look away as communities of color are murdered with impunity. We must all unite and demand accountability.”

The NAACP is additionally calling for the passage of the bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019. Passed on a bipartisan House vote of 240-190 on February 27, the bill has yet to be taken up by the Senate. The bill would address both background check requirements for firearms, and firearm transfers between private individuals.

Beyond congressional actions, however, other spheres of influence can also take an active role in curbing violence. For example, corporate leaders could publicly condemn efforts to demonize immigrants, minorities or other groups targeted for hate crimes and violence. In pulpits across the country, pastors should preach about the moral dilemma the nation faces and call upon congregants to live their faith every day. Community-based organizations can call upon state and local officials to also speak out against senseless acts of violence and white supremacists.

Now is also a time to remember that regardless of race or ethnicity, our history chronicles the range of hate crimes that have taken the lives of Latinos as well as Native Americans, Blacks, Jews, and the LGBTQ community. The terror now facing America’s Latinos resurrects these horrors, particularly how Blacks encountered racial hatred for more than a century during Jim Crow era and later during the civil rights struggles of the 1950s and 1960s.

Too many times in recent years, our unique Black American experience we remain at risk as a people. In 1998 the body of James Byrd, a black, 49-year old Jasper, Texas man was ripped to pieces as it was drug over a mile and a half by whites driving a pick-up truck. Other and more recent heinous hate crimes remind us of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and Tamir Rice – just to name a few.

According to Rutgers University, Black men today are 2.5 times more likely than white men to be victims of violence. From 2013 to 2017, 11,456 fatal encounters with police and members of the public were reported.

At the same time, the emergence of hate groups has been on the rise, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

“The total number of hate groups rose to 1,020 in 2018, up about 7 percent from 2017,” wrote Heidi Beirich, who leads SPLC’s Intelligence Project and its award-winning publication, The Intelligence Report.

Its report released this February found that white nationalist groups grew from 100 in 2017 to 148 the following year, 2018 – a 50% growth. Other hate groups – anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ, and anti-Muslim — also grew during these same years from 233 to 264. While the Ku Klux Klan dominated hate groups in the Jim Crow and civil rights eras, its presence across the country now appears to have been eclipsed by the growth of neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and skin head organizations.

SPLC’s Hate Map by State shows that the largest number of statewide hate groups are located in California (83), Florida (75), and Texas (73). At the local level, additional hate organizations currently operate in Dallas, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Tallahassee. Beyond these three states, hate groups can also be found in 45 other states and in more metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, Sacramento, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Just as the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. prompted the enactment of major civil rights legislation, now is another time for our nation to stand up to the many forms of domestic terrorism that plague the nation. People of conscience and principle have a duty to stand up, speak out for the fullness of our “inalienable rights.”

Charlene Crowell is the Center for Responsible Lending’s communications deputy director. She can be reached at Charlene.crowell@responsiblelending.org

BlackPressUSA

Cop Who Killed Eric Garner on Video Finally Closer to Being Fired After Five Years

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Two days after activists protested yelling “fire Pantaleo” at a Democratic debate in Detroit with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio standing on stage, a New York administrative judge ruled that Pantaleo should be fired. Pressure from activists and media attention put Eric Garner’s death at the forefront of discussions on police brutality and misconduct.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Protesters at the "We Will Not Go Back" march and rally called by Al Sharpton and the National Action Network to demand justice for the family of Eric Garner whose death was declared a homicide by the NYC Medical Examiner. Garner died on July 17, 2014 while being arrested by police. The ME ruled the cause of death was an illegal chokehold (applied by P.O. Daniel Pantaleo) and "chest compression" - prompting civil rights advocates to organize this very large protest (approximately 4000 demonstrators). (Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Credit: "Thomas Altfather Good".)

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

On July 17, 2014, on Staten Island, Eric Garner was choked to death on video by New York City Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo.  

Pantaleo, who stopped Garner because he was selling cigarettes, placed Garner in a chokehold for 15 seconds as Garner said “I can’t breathe” eleven times as he was lying face down on the sidewalk. Garner’s death was ruled a homicide by the New York Medical Examiner. Video footage of Garner being choked to death by Pantaleo demonstrated that Pantaleo was using a department prohibited chokehold.   

On December 3, 2014, a grand jury decided not to indict Pantaleo and as a result there were protests and renewed national outrage. The death of Eric Garner was talked of as one of the most outrageous examples of police brutality over the last ten years. Additionally, it was also yet another case that was captured on video just like the cases of Walter Scott, Lacquan McDonald, Philando Castile and Alton Sterling. 

Ramsey Orta, who filmed Garner’s death was later imprisoned and said he was harassed by police in the years following his friend Eric Garner’s death. “Many living in the Tompkinsville neighborhood of Staten Island felt they lived under constant surveillance by the 120th Precinct. Orta and Garner had often talked about how just leaving their homes meant expecting to be followed, stopped, searched,” reported The Verge in a profile of Orta in March 2019. 

As a result of NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Judge Rosemarie Maldonado’s decision to recommend Pantaleo be fired, Pantaleo has been suspended, “as is the longstanding practice in these matters when the recommendation is termination.” There is a mystery as to whether Pantaleo will be paid during the suspension.

Two days after activists protested yelling “fire Pantaleo” at a Democratic debate in Detroit with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio standing on stage, a New York administrative judge ruled that Pantaleo should be fired.  Pressure from activists and media attention put Eric Garner’s death at the forefront of discussions on police brutality and misconduct.  

The City of New York awarded an out-of-court settlement in July 2015 to the Garner family of $5.9 million. In 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice declined to bring criminal charges against Daniel Pantaleo under federal civil rights laws. 

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent journalist and writer for NNPA as well as a political analyst and strategist as Principal of Win Digital Media LLC. She may be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke

BlackPressUSA

COMMENTARY: Who Cares About Fair Elections?

NNPA NEWSWIRE — … people are organizing and attempting to overcome interference by mobilizing the Democratic base of voters. Barbara Arnwine, who founded and leads the Transformative Justice Coalition (www.tjcoalition.org) gathered dozens of activists to participate in a day-long strategy session on voting rights on August 7, fifty-four years after the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965. Arnwine’s organization is among the many planning to ensure both voter turnout and election fairness in the upcoming elections.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

Julianne Malveaux is an author and economist. Her latest project MALVEAUX! On UDCTV is available on youtube.com. For booking, wholesale inquiries or for more info visit www.juliannemalveaux.com.

By Julianne Malveaux, NNPA Newswire Contributor

The US House of Representatives passed the Securing America’s Fair Elections (SAFE) Act in June by a nearly totally partisan vote of 225-184 in late June. Only one Republican voted for legislation that would mandate paper ballots, increase election security, and create safeguards to prevent foreign interference in our elections. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) opposes the legislation and won’t even allow it to be introduced or voted on in the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was eloquently angry when she raised a series of questions, “I just would really like to know from my Republican friends, what’s wrong with replacing outdated, vulnerable voting equipment? What is wrong with requiring paper ballot voting systems to ensure the integrity of our elections? What is wrong with enacting strong cybersecurity requirements for elections technology vendors and voting systems? We must be relentless in the defense of our democracy, fighting on all fronts to keep America safe.”

Republicans don’t seem to want to defend democracy, though. They simply want to win. And McConnell, who behaves like the 45th President’s handmaiden, has abandoned his duty as Senate leader in favor of partisan shenanigans. Former special counsel Robert Mueller III testified that Russian election interference was happening even as he testified, too many Republicans chose to ignore his warning because it does not serve them. McConnell is among those who seem to hope that Russian interference aids Republicans and perhaps ensures the reelection of the most odious human being ever to occupy the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, people are organizing and attempting to overcome interference by mobilizing the Democratic base of voters. Barbara Arnwine, who founded and leads the Transformative Justice Coalition (www.tjcoalition.org) gathered dozens of activists to participate in a day-long strategy session on voting rights on August 7, fifty-four years after the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965. Arnwine’s organization is among the many planning to ensure both voter turnout and election fairness in the upcoming elections. With so many focused on the 2020 election, and appropriately so, it is essential to note that 2019 elections are also significant.  Kentucky, Louisiana, and Mississippi will elect governors, New Jersey, and Virginia are among those who will elect state legislators, and some cities will elect mayors.

Activists can use these elections to test our broken system, and as practice, perhaps for 2020. But activists must also be clear that Republicans don’t seem to want fair elections. If they did, McConnell would schedule a vote on the SAFE Act, which provides dollars for better, safer, voting technology.

Both houses of Congress are on recess this August month, and won’t reconvene until after Labor Day. Most members of Congress will say that they aren’t taking a six-week vacation because they are also working in their districts. Citizens need to meet with them, organize town hall meetings, and get input from those recalcitrant Republicans (all of the Democrats voted for the SAFE Act) on why they eschew fair elections.

Some of them use a “state’s right” argument, suggesting that states can manage their own elections on their own terms. African Americans understand states’ rights all too well. States’ rights made it necessary for our nation to pass a Voting Rights Act, despite the guarantees included in the 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments. The question to ask is the questions Speaker Pelosi asked when the legislation came up for a vote on June 27. What’s wrong with election fairness?

It is indisputable that Russia interfered in the 2016 elections to aid the 45th President. It is undeniable that millions of voters have been purged from the polls since 2016 with Secretaries of State eager to influence elections, as they did in both Georgia and Florida in 2018. It is indisputable that while Florida voters attempted to restore votes to former felons, the legislature undermined that vote by requiring people to pay all fines and fees before they are allowed to vote.

If the Congressional vote on the SAFE Act is any indication, Republicans don’t want election fairness. They want to win by whatever means necessary. We’ve invaded foreign countries to “ensure democracy,” but our Congress does not have the decency to ensure democracy at home.  Since the government won’t do its work, civil society organizations will have to. Kudos to Barbara Arnwine and the Transformative Justice Coalition for their work on voter fairness!

Julianne Malveaux is an author and economist. Her latest project MALVEAUX! On UDCTV is available on youtube.com. For booking, wholesale inquiries or for more info visit www.juliannemalveaux.com.

BlackPressUSA

After 75 Years in Ensley, Holy Family High School Relocates to Titusville

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — On August 8, Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School will open its doors in a new facility and a new community. After nearly 75 years in Ensley, the school and its students will call the former Center Street Middle School and the Titusville community home.

Published

2 days ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

By William C. Singleton III

On August 8, Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School will open its doors in a new facility and a new community. After nearly 75 years in Ensley, the school and its students will call the former Center Street Middle School and the Titusville community home.

“We’re excited about the move,” said Principal Bethany Knighten. “I think the students will be excited by the freshness and newness, and I think they’ll be expecting more consistency and higher expectations with their learning.”

School officials look forward to 230 students in grades 9 through 12 this upcoming school year, compared with 205 students last year.

The acquisition of the former Center Street Middle School gives Holy Family more space for academics, provides greater security, offers closer proximity to its corporate work-study partners, and allows the opportunity to consolidate its program under one roof, school officials said.

The new campus will include a digital media center, science labs, training centers for workforce development, and improved athletic facilities.

Preparations for opening day included about $700,000 in renovations, such as painting classrooms and hallways; removing student lockers to create more space for benches; and remodeling classrooms, office areas, and the cafeteria, said Jon Chalmers, president of Holy Family.

A Good Fit

Founded in 1943 as Holy Family High School, the school in 2007 joined the Cristo Rey Network, which is comprised of 35 high schools nationwide that provide an innovative academic curriculum for low-income families and students who normally cannot afford a college-preparatory education.

Holy Family’s student population is 80 percent African American and 20 percent Latino. The average family pays about $30 a month toward tuition, which totals more than $10,000 a year, Chalmers said. The remaining tuition cost is picked up by donors, the Alabama Accountability Act scholarships, and the school’s work-study program.

“We don’t expect financial engagement from the family to be a barrier for a student to be here,” Chalmers said.

Two-thirds of Holy Family’s students live in the city of Birmingham, and the rest are from adjoining municipalities. The admission process includes essays submitted by potential students and their parents, student transcripts, and interviews with staff members, Knighten said.

A committee then decides if “[Holy Family] would be a good fit for that student and whether the student would be a good fit for us,” she said.

Work Study

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School curriculum features a work-study program. Students from each grade level spend one day a week working at an area company: seniors on Tuesdays, juniors on Wednesdays, sophomores on Thursdays, and freshman on Fridays. The school uses buses to transport students to their jobs. The new school being closer to downtown Birmingham puts students nearer to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), St. Vincent’s Hospital, Hoar Construction, Vulcan Materials, the YMCA, the Birmingham Public Library, Samford University, and other student employers, Chalmers said.

“With 25 percent of our students out working in corporations and industries, we were looking to improve commute times from the school to their jobs,” he said.

The new school — going to 68,000 square feet from 49,000 — also will be nearly double the size of Holy Family’s previous campus which occupied five separate buildings along a mile-long corridor in Ensley. The separated campus in Ensley posed a safety problem with students crossing busy streets to get from building to building, Chalmers said. Also, the lack of a cafeteria area left the school no room to prepare lunches, forcing the school to hire a catering company for meals that also tapped parents’ wallets and pocketbooks.

“Parents were consistently asking why we didn’t have free and reduced-price lunches,” Chalmers said. “We couldn’t serve families that way because we didn’t have a cafeteria that was up to code. Moving here provides that opportunity for us.”

Rich History

In choosing a new site, school officials were mindful to consider an area with a rich history similar to that of the Ensley community, with its storied Tuxedo Junction neighborhood. Of course, availability, location, and price were considerations, too. It just so happened that Center Street Middle School, which closed three years ago, became available and satisfied all the factors that made the property appealing, Chalmers said.

Titusville, a neighborhood nestled between UAB to the east and Elmwood Cemetery to the west, launched the careers of luminaries like former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and renowned educator and University of Maryland, Baltimore County, President Freeman Hrabowski.

“This opportunity emerged six months ago,” Chalmers said. “When we found the Titusville location, it really checked all the boxes. It’s close to our students, it’s closer to almost all of our corporate work-study partners, and it’s in a historic neighborhood that we very much enjoy and appreciate. Our board jumped in and seized the opportunity.”

The school’s board purchased the Center Middle School campus from the Birmingham City Schools system for $1.2 million, Chalmers said.

Academics

Even with favorable location factors, the academic program is at the heart of Holy Family’s move.

“Our new school will give us an opportunity to provide science labs, which will enable students to do [experiments] similar to [those being done in] college science labs,” said Knighten, who prepares students with the mindset of high achievement by calling them “scholars.”

“I call them scholars because we have high expectations for them. They’re on the way to being successful throughout college. They’re our precollege scholars. They’re so wonderful and achieve so many things,” she said, adding that the previous graduating class totaled “more than $2.4 million in scholarships.”

New School Year

This summer, Holy Family senior Justin Coleman, 17, and three of his classmates braved the sweltering heat to paint walls, strip old material from walls and ceilings, move furniture, and do anything else not requiring professional contractors. Coleman said he and his friends gladly volunteered because they see it as an investment into their education.

“I feel like I had to give something back, to do something for them,” he said. “The old school will always have a place in my heart because the old school has done so much for me. But this is my way to contribute to the new school, prepare for my senior year, and do what I can to get the school ready for a new school year.”

—————

Holy Family Facts

  • Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School
  • 1832 Center Way S., Birmingham, AL 35205
  • Independent Catholic School, part of the Cristo Rey Network of 35 schools nationwide
  • 100 percent college acceptance
  • 80 percent college enrollment
  • Corporate work-study program with more than 50 partners
  • Students three times more likely to complete a bachelor’s degree by age 24
  • Contact info: hfcristorey.org, 205-787-9937

Source: Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School.

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

BlackPressUSA

