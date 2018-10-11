The Usual ‘I Feared For My Life’ Police Excuse For Killing Black People May Not Work This Time

October 11, 2018 Nigel Roberts Crime, Michigan Chronicle, Video 0

By Nigel Roberts

A federal judge rejected the usual “I feared for my life” police defense and allowed a civil lawsuit to move forward involving a Black man who was killed in 2015 by San Francisco officers. There’s sufficient evidence to believe the cops used excessive force when they should have de-escalated the situation.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick ruled on Tuesday in a preliminary hearing that Gwendolyn Woods could proceed with her case against the officers who fatally shot her son, Mario Woods, the San Francisco Examiner reported.

The mother argues that the five cops violated a California law by allegedly using excessive force when they gunned down her son in a hale of more than 20 bullets.

The San Francisco district attorney’s office declined in May 2018 to file criminal charges against the officers, the Los Angeles Times reported. Prosecutors decided that the cops were justified in using lethal force because Woods had a knife with a 4.5-inch blade, and the officers feared for their lives.

Judge Orrick, however, has a different view.

On Dec. 2, 2015, the police tried to arrest Woods, 26, as a suspect in a stabbing, according to the police. The officers surrounded Woods and reportedly first fired beanbags and pepper spray.

An autopsy found 21 gunshot wounds, including at least two bullets that struck him in the head and six in the back. Woods was also under the influence of methamphetamine during the attempted arrest.

The judge said Woods’ attorney showed enough evidence “to allow a jury to conclude that by escalating to deadly force in such a situation, officers acted with reckless disregard for Woods’s rights.”

Orrick used a video of the shooting to show that the officers “significantly outnumbered” Woods. During the encounter, Woods “neither brandished the knife nor made verbal threats, but rather made statements a fact finder could infer were suicidal.”

All too often, the police choose to use lethal force instead of de-escalating encounters with Black male suspects. A jury, when presented with video evidence in a similar case, returned a guilty verdict on Oct. 5 against former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

More often, though, the police “I feared for my life” defense succeeds—even in cases when the suspect turned out to be unarmed. The acquittal of former Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby for the first-degree manslaughter of Terence Crutcher is just one of many examples.

This article originally appeared in The Michigan Chronicle.

Related Articles

Op-Ed

Young Black Scholars “Discover the Unexpected” on the Journey to Empowerment

June 6, 2016 NNPAFreddie Op-Ed 0

By Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. (President of the National Newspaper Publishers Association) The legendary scholar, writer and visionary James Baldwin once personally confided with me that he had come to know that the “power of the pen” for Black people in America and throughout world Read More

Detroit Pistons head coach chatting with Michigan Chronicle publisher Hiram E. Jackson. PHOTO: Monica Morgan
Business

New Faces, New Places Reception Showcases Black Representation in Detroit

September 24, 2018 Branden Hunter Business, Community, Michigan Chronicle 0

MICHIGAN CHRONICLE — The private event was held at the N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art in midtown Detroit Thursday night, welcoming the city’s newest power players to Detroit. While the city is going through its resurgence and renaissance, there are a multitude of African-Americans who have stayed in Detroit through its hardships and many others who have been influential in its revival. […read more]

Chicago Defender

LaQuan McDonald Trial Live Updates As Ex-Chicago Cop Jason Van Dyke Faces Life For Killing Black Teen

September 19, 2018 NewsOne Staff Chicago Defender, Crime, Law 1

CHICAGO DEFENDER — Prosecutor Joseph McMahon held up the small knife #LaquanMcDonald was carrying the night he was shot. Three-inch folding blade, brown handle. […read more]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.