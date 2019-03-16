The upcoming film that Denzel Washington is set to star in

March 16, 2019 rolling Rollingout.com 0

By Rollingout.com

Denzel Washington is set to star in cop thriller Little Things.

The 64-year-old Hollywood legend’s next movie will see him portray overburdened Kern County deputy sheriff Deke. It is written by John Lee Hancock, who will likely jump on to direct if his deal with Warner Bros. works out.

The plot sees Deke join forces with LA County Sheriff’s Department detective, Baxter, to get a serial killer behind bars and the movie title stems from Washington’s alter-ego’s preoccupation with digging out the “little things” in his cases.

Washington has made a name for himself in the cops and robbers genre and won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role as narcotics officer Alonzo Harris, alongside Ethan Hawke (Jake Hoyt) in 2001’s Training Day.

He has clearly been impressed by the script, as Variety reports that he pushed back filming Journal Of Jordan, which he is helming and is reportedly set to feature Michael B. Jordan.

The latter movie has Oscar-nominated screenwriter Virgil Williams overseeing the script, which is based on the true story of Dana Canedy — the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist — and how she fell in love with Sergeant Charles Monroe King.

The story is informed by King’s journals, which he had penned for the couple’s newborn son, Jordan. King wrote these while he was deployed overseas and while he sadly died on active duty in Iraq in 2006. His messages of hope continue to live on through his letters.

Jordan will help to produce the film under his Outlier Society banner, while Washington will also produce, alongside Escape Artist’s Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch.

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com
Advertisements

Related Articles

Entertainment

Ebony Details Denzel and Pauletta Washington’s 30-Year Marriage

July 21, 2013 Kyle Yeldell Entertainment Comments Off on Ebony Details Denzel and Pauletta Washington’s 30-Year Marriage

An Enduring Union of Two Black Celebrities Defies Infidelity Rumors by Zenitha Prince Special to the NNPA from The Afro-American Newspaper Denzel and Pauletta Washington (Courtesy Photo) In an industry where love and marriage is as inconstant as the latest box office or Billboard ratings, Denzel and Read More

Advertisements
Business

Kodak to Continue Making Movie Film, Supplying Hollywood

February 6, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Business 0

CAROLYN THOMPSON, Associated Press ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The Eastman Kodak Co. will continue to make motion picture film in the age of digital filmmaking after reaching new supply agreements with the major Hollywood studios. The Rochester-based photography and film pioneer had been in talks Read More

Advertisements
Entertainment

Film Review: “Black Panther” Is Everything Marvel Needed

February 19, 2018 NNPAFreddie Entertainment, Featured 0

NNPA Newswire Film Critic Dwight Brown reviews filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s adaptation of Marvel’s Black Panther in theaters now. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.