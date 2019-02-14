The Treme Sidewalk Steppers Celebrate their 25th Annual Second-Line

The Treme Sidewalk Steppers (Photo by: Kichea S. Burt)
By Kichea S. Burt

In New Orleans, there is always something to celebrate, and this past Sunday was the prescription to cure what could have been the Super Bowl Blues.

But when The Treme’ Sidewalk Steppers celebrated their 25th Second-Line, that game was forgotten, and the celebration took over. Queen, Leonzell “Lee” Brown and King Tyron “Tuttie” were highlights of the parade and the theme “25 years and still strong. Ain’t no stopping us now”, was the perfect backdrop for the Treme’ Sidewalk Steppers and for the City of New Orleans. Congratulations to The Treme’ Sidewalk Steppers on your 25th Anniversary Second-Line.

And of course, where there is a celebration happening, Data was there!!!

This article originally appeared in the New Orleans Data News Weekly.

