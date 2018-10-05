The Top 5 Black Biographies

October 5, 2018 ReShonda Billingsley Black History, Books, Defender News Network, Lifestyle 0

By Defender News Service

We hope our coverage improves your mind or at least expands your reading choices. Here are The Defender Network’s choices for the best Black biographies, recommendations for books that are classics you may already know or those that we think are well worth your time. Feel free to share, print out, add to your Amazon lists, or download a few to your Kindle.

The AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MALCOLM X 

By Malcolm X with Alex Haley

This is a classic that has literally changed lives. It’s tale of redemption resonates across generations and is a must-read or even re-read.

DUST TRACKS ON A ROAD  

Zora Neale Hurston

While many know Hurston’s novel Their Eyes Were Watching God, not as many know she wrote an autobiography about growing up in an all-Black town and her early years as a writer and folklorist.

DREAMS FROM MY FATHER 

Barack Obama

Barack Obama’s pre-presidential memoir talks about how he felt as a man whose African father was largely absent in his life. It’s filled with the kind of honest observations that would seem to suggest he never thought he’d be the nation’s 44th president. For that reason alone, it’s a good read.

THE FIRE NEXT TIME

James Baldwin

While not strictly a memoir, much of it recounts Baldwin’s upbringing in Harlem, and is a stinging rebuke of racism, which sadly has not lost any of its power given racism’s ongoing prevalence.

THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE

Kay Mills

The biography of Fannie Lou Hamer, a central if lesser known figure in the civil rights movement. An ordinary Mississippian, Hamer became politicized and as an advocate of voting and women’s rights, ultimately led the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party.

This article originally appeared in The Defender News Network.

Related Articles

Politics

Men’s Letter to President Obama Seeking Inclusion of Black Females

May 30, 2014 Kyle Yeldell Politics 0

[Below is the full text of men’s letter to President Obama seeking inclusion of Black females into “My Brother’s Keeper” initiative] We write as African American men who have supported your presidency, stood behind you when the inevitable racist challenges to your authority have emerged, Read More

Politics

Obama Seeks ‘Long Term’ Partnership with Africa

August 6, 2014 Kyle Yeldell Politics 0

  By George E. Curry NNPA Editor-in-Chief WASHINGTON (NNPA) – President Barack Obama announced Tuesday that the federal government and private U.S. companies are investing $33 billion in Africa – $12 billion in new commitments – as part of an overall plan for his administration Read More

Politics

Obama’s Record Budget: Tax the Rich, Help Middle Class

February 3, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Politics 0

ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Promising to help America’s middle class, President Barack Obama on Monday sent Congress a record $4 trillion budget that would hammer corporate profits overseas and raise taxes on the wealthy while boosting tax credits for families and the Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.