The Things You Don’t Know About Ride Sharing – AutoNetwork Reports #195

The Things You Don’t Know About Ride Sharing.

Joe Furnari, CEO of HyreCar, a unique platform that allows everyday consumers to rent out one of their personal under utilized cars to ride-share drivers like Uber and Lyft. Car owners make on average about $14,000 per year in extra income. Joe and his team are also seeing some major trends in the marketplace that will continue to shift and change the transportation market as we know it.

Toyota African Americans and Takata Airbags.

Auto talk show AutoNetwork Reports Live on YouTube weekly auto talk show where auto influencers report the weeks latest automotive news.

Thursday’s 3:00pm – 3:30pm EST. Auto Talk Show. #195 YouTube.

In The News: Ford and GM Recalls: Audi Select ; Subscription Services and much more.

Auto talk show AutoNetwork Reports Live on Facebook and YouTube weekly car talk show where auto influencers report this weeks automotive news.

Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.

What Are We Driving This Week?

Valerie – 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel

Russ – 2018 Mercedes Benz AMG E43 Sedan

Chris – 2019 Acura RDX

Ron –

Frank – 2018 Kia Cadenza

Greg – 2018 BMW X1

AutoNetwork Reports #195

First Thoughts:

2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited – Best Detailed Walkaround.

2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited

2.4L GDI 4 Cylinder Engine

185 HP @ 178 lb-ft Torque

6 Speed Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: Symphony Silver

Interior Color: Gray/Gray

25 MPG City, 35 MPG Highway, 28 MPG Combined

MSRP: $30,710.00

African American Websites Featuring AutoNetwork.com:

http://BlackPressUSA.com and http://NNPA.org

Show Panelists:

Ron Moorehead – AutoReviewsPlus.com

Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com

Greg Morrison – www.bumper2bumpertv.com

Russ Heaps – Beer2Whiskey.com

Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReport.com

Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.net

Jill Ciminillo – GirlInATrunk – Facebook

AutoNetwork Reports

