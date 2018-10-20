The Things You Don’t Know About Ride Sharing – AutoNetwork Reports #195

The Things You Don’t Know About Ride Sharing.
Joe Furnari, CEO of HyreCar, a unique platform that allows everyday consumers to rent out one of their personal under utilized cars to ride-share drivers like Uber and Lyft. Car owners make on average about $14,000 per year in extra income. Joe and his team are also seeing some major trends in the marketplace that will continue to shift and change the transportation market as we know it.
Toyota African Americans and Takata Airbags.
Thursday’s 3:00pm – 3:30pm EST. Auto Talk Show. #195 YouTube.
In The News: Ford and GM Recalls: Audi Select ; Subscription Services and much more.
What Are We Driving This Week?
Valerie – 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel
Russ – 2018 Mercedes Benz AMG E43 Sedan
Chris – 2019 Acura RDX
Ron –
Frank – 2018 Kia Cadenza
Greg – 2018 BMW X1
First Thoughts:
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited – Best Detailed Walkaround.
2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited
2.4L GDI 4 Cylinder Engine
185 HP @ 178 lb-ft Torque
6 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Symphony Silver
Interior Color: Gray/Gray
25 MPG City, 35 MPG Highway, 28 MPG Combined
MSRP: $30,710.00
