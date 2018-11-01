The Rams are 8-0 After Defeating Packers

By Amanda Scurlock, Sports Writer

The Green Bay Packers fought all four quarters to the thunderous flourish of their fan base, who traveled in droves to the matchup. Their stubborn defense and high-flying offense were thwarted as the undefeated Rams survived Green Bay 29-27.

“Our team did an excellent job just finding a way to get it done,” said Rams head coach Sean McVay. “Can’t say enough about our players’ resilience, their ability to just stick together, stay connected.”

Robert Torrence/L.A. Sentinel

This was the 11th consecutive game in which running back Todd Gurley scored a touchdown, creating a new franchise record. Despite being sacked five times for 26 yards, quarterback Jared Goff completed 19 passes for 295 yards and scored three touchdowns. Gurley dominated with 114 rushing yards and 81 passing yards.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers made 18 slings for 286 yards and one touchdown; wide receiver Devante Adams Made five catches for 133 yards and running back Aaron Jones made 12 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown.

“Yeah, we go over this stuff every week. We know what to do in what situations,” Gurley said. “That’s what makes us the team that we are – unselfish players, situational masters – that’s what it’s all about, just having that edge.”

Green Bay came out with a competitive energy that gave both the Rams offense and defense problems. The Packers defense only allowed three first downs and 38 yards in the first quarter. A 48-yard pass to Adams put the Packers at the Rams’ 22 yard-line.

On a first and goal; running back Jamaal Williams would score for Green Bay.

Los Angeles forced Green Bay to attempt a field goal in the second quarter and the Packers edged up their score to 10. Burdened by their suffocating defense, the Rams could only get into Packers territory through a fake punt play. However, they could not move much farther.

Passing plays gave Green Bay major advances and the Rams fought against them through pressuring Rodgers. Late in the second quarter, linebacker Mark Barron tackled Jones in the endzone to score a safety for the Rams.

Goff sent a long pass to Gurley who struggled to catch the ball, the ruling was initially an incomplete pass, but was changed to a first down after review. Now in the Green bay red zone, Goff sent a pass to wideout Josh Reynolds for their first touchdown of the game. After a failed two-point conversion, the Rams had eight points.

Green Bay advanced down the field through passes, defensive tackle Aaron Donald thwarted their run by sacking Rodgers. Packers kicker Mason Crosby scored a field goal. As Gurley had problems rushing the ball, but found success through catches. Goff connected with Gurley for a 30-yard touchdown, Goff targeted Gurley again to execute a two-point conversion.

The Rams overcame a sack and penalties to score again from pass to Reynolds. Still full of fight, Rodgers targeted wide receiver Devante Adams for a 41-yard gain. Jones then completed a rushing touchdown.

The Packers remained sound through the fourth quarter; they gained a one-point lead after Rodgers sent a sling to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for 40 yards. The Packers allowed the Rams two more first downs, but Gurley made a 23-yard run. After being denied the endzone, kicker Greg Zuerlein gave the Rams the lead with a field goal kick.

Rams’ next home game is against the Seattle Seahawks on November 11.

This article appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel.