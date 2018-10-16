“The Play That Goes Wrong” Stops in at TPAC

By Janice Malone

NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Performing Arts Center welcomes ‘The Play That Goes Wrong.’ October 10 -14 at TPAC’s Johnson Hall. Nashville is the fourth stop on the national tour. In the eyes of some, this is a production that answers the question– What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You’d get ‘The Play That Goes Wrong,’ Broadway & London’s award-winning smash comedy! The New York Times called the show “A Gut Busting Hit” and the Huffington Post says: “The funniest play Broadway has ever seen” The show is a classic murder mystery that’s filled with an array of mishaps, mania, madcap antics and funny. There’s an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

Singer/actress Angela Grovey stars as “Annie” in all of this zaniness. The Houston, TX native explains her take on the role. My character is the stage manager of this company of actors. I am one of the technical people who help make sure everything is on point, and the actors within the play can do their job. It’s very fun for me to do this role because I get to be an actor playing a person that’s not acting,” shares Angela during a recent phone interview.

Ms. Grovey most definitely knows her way around the theater world, after performing in some of Broadway’s top musical productions, such as “Escape to Margaritaville,” “Leap of Faith,” “Newsies” to name a few. Angela last visit to Nashville was during her role as “Medda” in the hit play NEWSIES. I’m very excited about performing in Nashville again. I think I’ll be spending most of my off time visiting Music Row. I just think the city is full of so much history and music. I’m like, how can I soak everything up in these few days that I’m in town,” says Angela.

As a Broadway actress, the busy young performer spends about 5 months of the year on the road. But when she’s home in New York City, she devotes a lot of her free time to volunteering for a couple of non-profit outreach programs—Covenant House and Broadway Inspirational Voices. “I’m very passionate about working with both of these organizations. Angela says: “And when I’m not working or volunteering, I’m probably in Long Island or somewhere in New York walking by the water, enjoying life.”

This article originally appeared in The Tennessee Tribune.