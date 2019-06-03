fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Featured National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

The List of Black and Missing Continues to Grow
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Featured Frank S. Washington Lifestyle NNPA Newswire Transportation

AUTO REVIEW: 2019 Nissan Maxima

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA Newswire

IT’S HER! — Harris County Medical Examiner Determines Human Remains Found in Arkansas Belong to Missing 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Featured Food In Memoriam National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

IN MEMORIAM: Leah Chase, Legendary ‘Queen of Creole Cuisine’ and Civil Rights Icon Dies at 96

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

COMMENTARY: “Black” or “African American?”

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Food Government News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown World

Mandela’s Widow, Graca Machel: “Child Hunger Must Be Priority in Africa”

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Featured Government News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

Pennsylvania Adult Parole and Probation Dept. Bosses Say “As long as there are African Americans, Job Security is ‘Airtight’”

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Lee Eric Smith New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire Religion

IN MEMORIAM: The Rev. Ralph White – A ‘servant’ to the end

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Film Media Movies National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

Africans v. African Americans Subject of Film Festival

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Featured Food Lee Eric Smith National New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire

KROGER: Grocer on a mission

#NNPA BlackPress

The List of Black and Missing Continues to Grow

NNPA NEWSWIRE — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children – or NCMEC – said the number of reports of missing children made to law enforcement in the United States now totals more than 424,000.

Published

5 hours ago

on

THE NATIONAL NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION CONTINUES ITS SERIES ON MISSING BLACK WOMEN AND GIRLS.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

Tawny Reed

Tawny Reed

Type the name Tawny Reed in the Google search engine and click on “News.”

In doing so, one will find among the results, an obscure 1960s Welsh singer named Tawny Reed and even a headline from the Telegraph newspaper in the United Kingdom that reads, “The beautiful Turkish wonder you’ve probably never heard of.”

What you won’t find is Tawny Reed, the missing 14-year-old Black girl from Reno, Nevada who was last seen on May 1.

It’s a recurring theme: An African American female goes missing and there’s no radar too low that she won’t fly beneath.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children– or NCMEC – said the number of reports of missing children made to law enforcement in the United States now totals more than 424,000.

Tawny stands five feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds and authorities haven’t described what she was doing at the time of her disappearance or what she may have been wearing.

Anessa Reed

Anessa Reed

Less than two weeks before Tawny disappeared, Aneesa Reed also went missing in Reno.

Aneesa [no reported relation to Tawny] is 16 and authorities said she’s five-feet and four inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen on April 26.

Across the state in Las Vegas, Ashantay Jones, 17, also disappeared.

The five-feet and 11 inches tall, Ashantay reportedly weighs about 135 pounds.

Like Tawny, Aneesa and Ashantay, a Google search of Keaisha Hayes-Prater, yields nothing about the missing black teen in the news section.

The 13-year-old, who’s listed at five feet tall and 148 pounds, disappeared on May 3 in Columbus, Ohio.

Authorities believe she may still be in the local area, but they’re unsure what may have happened to her.

Keisha Hayws Prater

Keisha Hayws Prater

The alarming number of missing black females counts for a large chunk of disappearances nationwide. Yet, as the crisis continues, media attention remains largely diverted.

“I worked in Texas as a news anchor and the statistics there are shocking,” said Liz Jeneault, an Emmy-nominated former TV news anchor who once hosted a public affairs show called, “In Focus,” in Texas.

Jeneault, who now works as vice president of marketing for Faveable.com, said she believes some girls have fallen victim to human trafficking.

“I interviewed professionals from the University of Texas at Austin about how there are an estimated 79,000 child sex trafficking victims in Texas alone,” Jeneault said.

“Houston is known to be a hub for trafficking and is unfortunately where black women and girls are roped into the trade,” she said.

It’s really quite prophetic that so many African Americans have gone missing and are forgotten [by society], said Phyllis G. Williams, the co-host of Living the Principles Onward. Of course, they will never be forgotten by their friends and loved ones.

“Malcolm X said the most disrespected person in America is the black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the black woman and the most neglected person in America is the black woman,” Williams said.

“This was stated 57 years ago and sadly the words still ring true. Our lack of protection mixed with constant disrespect and neglect contributes to little effort in being found when we are missing,” she said.

Ashantay Jones

Ashantay Jones

“Many Americans are subconsciously programmed to view black women and girls as promiscuous, angry, and of little overall value, which leads law enforcement, media and others to reason that there’s little need to exhaust the system for someone others believe lack wholesomeness,” said Williams, whose family has endured its own unsolved disappearance.

“My aunt Doll Crooks has been missing since the mid-1980s and, after more than 30 years, it appears she’s just another cold case,” Williams said.

“I can’t help but wonder if my aunt Doll had blonde hair and blue eyes, while living in an upper-middle class neighborhood, [if] there would have been more detective work [done to find her],” she said

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Tawny Reed or Aneesa Reed call the Reno Police Department at 1-775-334-2121. For Ashantay Jones, call the Las Vegas Police Department at 1-702-828-3111. For Keaisha Hayes-Prater, call the Columbus Police Department at 1-614-645-4545.

For information on anyone missing, call 1-800-THE-LOST, or visit www.missingkids.com.

Related Topics:

A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: