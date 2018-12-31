The Houston Texans Will Represent for the 2019 Pro Bowl

By Grace Boateng

It was announced on Tuesday that four members of the Houston Texans squad have been selected for the 2019 Pro Bowl. The players chosen this year are Jadeveon Clowney, DeAndre Hopkins, Benardrick McKinney, and J.J. Watt. In addition to those named, there are four more members of the team that were selected as alternates. Those players include Kareem Jackson, Tyrann Mathieu, Lamar Miller and Deshaun Watson.

This marks Clowney’s third year and third consecutive Pro Bowl. Hopkins has been called up for his second consecutive Pro Bowl and this marks his third career PB. This is McKinney’s very first Pro Bowl and it is no wonder he was called up considering he leads the Texans with 96 total tackles on the season. Then, of course there is Watt who is the veteran of Pro Bowls. This marks his fifth career Pro Bowl.

The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on January 27th. Congratulations to all of the selected players. This is the Texans 15th consecutive season having players selected to play in the Pro Bowl.

This article originally appeared in the Houston Forward Times.