The Greenwood Avenue Pop Up Shop October Entrepreneurs Featuring The Better Business Network

October 17, 2018 F Jones Business, Community, Oklahoma Eagle 0

By F. Jones

They are a business network comprised of the clients in The BETTER Self-Improvement program, The Program is led by Improvement Coach and Trainer Bob Caddy.

They have multiple independent businesses within their network that specialize in the following array of areas: shades, custom T-shirts, athletic apparel, two food trucks, a caterer, baker, insurance specialist, real estate specialist, women’s health practitioners, hair care specialists, personal trainers, and a motivational speaker.  Several of The BETTER representatives that will be present are Rene Reed, Melissa Williams, Candace Nash, Traci Tecson, Brenda Matthews, James Collins, Jamario Beard, and Broderick Knox

Stop by the Greenwood Ave Pop Up shop, Trainer Bob Caddy will also have free joining & health assessment/consultation meetings this entire month!

For more information call (918) 896-5200

This article originally appeared the Oklahoma Eagle.

