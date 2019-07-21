The future of health begins with you

By The Milwaukee Times Weekly

The All of Us Research Program is a large research program that may last for at least 10 years. It is collecting information for the largest ever data bank of information. The goal is to help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. People who join will share with us information about their health, habits, and what it’s like where they live. By looking for patterns, researchers may learn more about what affects people’s health. We hope you will get involved.

The All of Us Wisconsin consortium is asking you to get involved as the information you share will be contributing to research that may improve health for everyone and for generations to come. All of Us will ask you to share basic information like your name and where you live; questions about your health, family history, home, and work. If you have an electronic health record (EHR), All of Us may ask for access. You may also be asked to give samples, like blood or urine.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has created a national educational tour with a bus load of information. The All of Us Journey Bus will tour in Milwaukee. We invite families from across the Milwaukee community to visit the All of Us Journey Bus while it’s here in Milwaukee at one of the following locations:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

94th Annual Session – Community Resource Fair General Baptist State Convention of Wisconsin Way of the Cross Missionary Baptist Church

1401 West Hadley (corner of Center Street and Teutonia Avenue)

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, August 8, 2019

United Community Center (UCC)

1028 South 9th Street

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, August 9, 2019

Milwaukee Health Services

2555 North Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 10, 2019

UMOS

2701 South Chase Avenue

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, August 11, 2019

St. Ann’s Intergenerational Care- Bucyrus Campus

2450 West North Avenue

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

If you are interested in learning more about the All of Us Research program, we invite you to a community lunch and learn on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. For details and reservations, please call (414) 264-6869 no later than Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

To learn more and to enroll:

Visit us at: JoinAllofUs.org

Email us at: allofus@mcw.edu

Call: 414-955-2689

