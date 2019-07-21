fbpx
Connect with us

Community Health Milwaukee Times Weekly Newspaper

The future of health begins with you
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Government Military National News NNPA Newswire Politics The Final Call World

COMMENTARY: Is U.S. marching steadily to war with Iran?

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Featured Health National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

Dr. Patrice Harris Sworn-In as the American Medical Association’s First Black Female President

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Crime Featured Financial Management Government Law National News NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown

If You’re Poor in America, Debtor’s Prison is Real

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Crime Featured Government Law National News NNPA Newswire Politics

REPORT: Black Men Are Biggest Beneficiaries of the First Step Act

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Entertainment Featured Film Lee Eric Smith Movies National New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire

Film, fellowship puts Memphian Jamey Hatley on course for the big screen

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Lee Eric Smith New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire Politics

COMMENTARY: The Black Man Who Saved Memphis: Robert R. Church

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Crime Featured Government Lee Eric Smith National New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire Politics

‘My background don’t define me’: Forum aims to connect employers, ex-offenders

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government Lee Eric Smith New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire Politics

People’s Convention organizers want focus on The People’s Agenda, not endorsements

Community Economy Oakland Post

MLK Freedom Center Receives State Funding

Community

The future of health begins with you

MILWAUKEE TIMES WEEKLY — The All of Us Research Program is a large research program that may last for at least 10 years. It is collecting information for the largest ever data bank of information. The goal is to help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. People who join will share with us information about their health, habits, and what it’s like where they live. By looking for patterns, researchers may learn more about what affects people’s health. We hope you will get involved.

Published

6 hours ago

on

By The Milwaukee Times Weekly

The All of Us Research Program is a large research program that may last for at least 10 years. It is collecting information for the largest ever data bank of information. The goal is to help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. People who join will share with us information about their health, habits, and what it’s like where they live. By looking for patterns, researchers may learn more about what affects people’s health. We hope you will get involved.

The All of Us Wisconsin consortium is asking you to get involved as the information you share will be contributing to research that may improve health for everyone and for generations to come. All of Us will ask you to share basic information like your name and where you live; questions about your health, family history, home, and work. If you have an electronic health record (EHR), All of Us may ask for access. You may also be asked to give samples, like blood or urine.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has created a national educational tour with a bus load of information. The All of Us Journey Bus will tour in Milwaukee. We invite families from across the Milwaukee community to visit the All of Us Journey Bus while it’s here in Milwaukee at one of the following locations:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019
94th Annual Session – Community Resource Fair General Baptist State Convention of Wisconsin Way of the Cross Missionary Baptist Church
1401 West Hadley (corner of Center Street and Teutonia Avenue)
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, August 8, 2019
United Community Center (UCC)
1028 South 9th Street
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, August 9, 2019
Milwaukee Health Services
2555 North Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 10, 2019
UMOS
2701 South Chase Avenue
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, August 11, 2019
St. Ann’s Intergenerational Care- Bucyrus Campus
2450 West North Avenue
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

If you are interested in learning more about the All of Us Research program, we invite you to a community lunch and learn on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. For details and reservations, please call (414) 264-6869 no later than Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

To learn more and to enroll:

Visit us at: JoinAllofUs.org
Email us at: allofus@mcw.edu
Call: 414-955-2689

This article originally appeared in the Milwaukee Times Weekly
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: