The Exonerated to open as Falcon Theatre’s First Offering of 2019

By The Cincinnati Heral

Falcon Theatre’s first production of 2019 is Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen’s The Exonerated, the true stories of six people who collectively spent more than fifty years on death row for crimes they did not commit. The production opens January 25, 2019.

In the form of a series of courtroom scenes and first-person monologues, The Exonerated pulls from, among others, the real-life case of Gary, a Midwestern organic farmer condemned for the murder of his parents but later exonerated when two motorcycle-gang members confess to the crime. The audience hears from David, a shy man with aspirations to the ministry which at age eighteen was bullied into confessing to a robbery/murder he did not commit who now, a man scarred from a youth spent in prison, is struggling to regain his faith.

Far from being an indictment of our criminal justice system that, when it goes wrong, can quickly swallow and dispose of innocents, the play reveals with touching affection and even disarming humor the resilience of the human spirit.

Performance dates are January 25, 26, 31, and February 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9. Tickets prices are $25 for adults and $15 for students with ID. Patrons enjoy a $5 discount for Thursday performances. Visit falcontheater.net for tickets.

Falcon Theatre is located at 636 Monmouth Street in the heart of the Monmouth Street Historic District of Newport, Kentucky.

This article originally appeared in the Cincinnati Herald.