The Dream Continues: 2019 Los Angeles Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams announced their complete 2019 Training Camp schedule, which will feature 7 open practices at the University of California, Irvine. Rookies report to UCI on Wednesday, July 24 and the remainder of the team will report to camp on Friday, July 26 (player arrival and availability information will be shared with the media at a later date).

Fans Must Sign Up for Free Tickets at therams.com/trainingcamp

2019 Rams Training Camp Schedule:

DAY DATE TIME PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

Sat Jul 27 4 p.m. Kickoff Festival

Giveaway: 2019 Rams Schedule Magnet

Sun Jul 28 4 p.m. Vamos Rams Day

Giveaway: Rams Knit Scarf

Exclusive sale of “Vamos Rams” merchandise & live performance from a Latin band

Mon Jul 29 4 p.m. Legends Reunion Day

Giveaway: Poster featuring Rams Legends & limited NFL 100 merchandise

More than 50 former players representing six decades of Rams will be in attendance. A special discussion panel with Legends will be featured.

Tues Jul 30 4 p.m. Youth Sports Day

Giveaway: Rams Compression Arm Sleeve

Rams will celebrate student-athletes and the stars of today and tomorrow.

Fri Aug 2 2 p.m. Everyday Heroes – Honoring Military Members, First Responders and their Families

Giveaway: Rams Challenge Coin with Bottle Opener

Sat Aug 3 4 p.m. Family Day

Giveaway: Rams Shoelaces

This day will feature a practice with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sun Aug 4 2 p.m. Training Camp Finale

Giveaway: 2019 Rams Schedule Magnet

Additionally, as part of a Training Camp tradition, the full roster will be available for a limited time after practice for autographs.

Note: All giveaways will be distributed to Training Camp attendees while supplies last.

Tickets are required for each day of Camp. While Training Camp is free and open to the public, all attendees must possess a valid ticket for entry. Fans must register for a free ticket at therams.com/trainingcamp or on the Rams Mobile App. (Note: Ticket registrations also will be available onsite.)

The fan activation area will open two hours prior to every practice. Gates to practice will open 90 minutes before and select players and position groups will sign autographs after all open practices.

All practices are free and open to the public and will feature live entertainment, an interactive look at the Rams’ new home to open in 2020, daily giveaways, Alumni autograph opportunities, family-friendly activations and more! Tickets will be required to receive giveaways (while supplies last).

The team will host a “Kickoff Festival” for fans on Saturday, July 27 and the day will include interactive games, giveaways and appearances from Rams Cheerleaders, Legends, and team mascot Rampage.

Additional training camp information plus details on the themed practices, registration for player autograph signings, Rams Rookie program, giveaways and the booster club tailgate are available at www.therams.com/trainingcamp. Weather and field conditions are evaluated daily, so all dates and times provided are subject to change, including autograph sessions.

Fan Parking Information and Prohibited Items

Parking will be available to fans in the Mesa Parking Structure (next to the Bren Events Center) and nearby lots 14, 5 and 70 (located near the intersection of Bison Ave and California Ave). Fans are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance at a discounted rate of $13 per vehicle online at www.parking.uci.edu/rams. Parking purchased in-person on the day of practice will cost $16 per vehicle. Fans cannot bring alcohol, food (exceptions for special dietary needs), pets (service animals are permitted), video cameras or weapons. Please be aware that UCI is also a smoke and tobacco free community.

