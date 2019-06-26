‘The Cover Magazine’ Launch Exclusive Reveal and Red Carpet Celebration

MEMPHIS, TN — Welcome to the premier issue of The Cover Magazine.

We are very excited to present this new monthly magazine to you and hope that it is inspiring, motivating, educational and entertaining. The Cover magazine will provide you with its compelling content of beauty, fashions, entertainment, real life issues, healthy lifestyles, celebrity news, rising stars and dreamers. The Cover magazine has also been produced to market and promote business owners; especially women own businesses.

Our vision and main focus will be on the real lifestyles of business owners, models, singers, dancers and others who are in the fashion and entertainment industry that dreamed of one day being on the cover of a magazine.

I would like to take a moment to thank our staff and dream team for their contribution and hard work to launch this magazine.

To our readers, advertisers, subscribers and fans, this magazine has been published and produced with you in mind. It’s for real, a dream magazine that comes alive at your fingertips; when you open the first issue of The Cover magazine it is our sincere hope that you are inspired and motivated to become one of our advertisers, subscribers, fans, supporters or contributors who enjoy reading and dreaming of a dream that can be made a reality.

For more information about Anner J. Echols or Dreamland Productions please visit https://www.ajedreamland.co/ or call (901) 650-4955.

This article originally appeared in The Tennessee Tribune.