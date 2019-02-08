The Carr Center Presents A Percussion Conversation Featuring Savion Glover

By AJ Williams

The Carr Center is bringing three powerhouse entertainers together for the ultimate improvisation performance. Savion Glover will dance to the beat of Terri Lyne Carrington’s drum and the sounds of Dee Dee Bridgewater’s scats on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Carr Center’s Performance Hub, Detroit School of Arts.

The Carr Center is devoted to presenting world-class performances. And bringing these three internationally renown artists is no exception. They will create a dynamic synergy that audiences will want to witness. Tickets are $30 in advance and can be purchased online at thecarrcenter.org.

“If audiences haven’t seen a multi-genre collaboration between dancers and musical artists, I highly recommend this as their first one. On November 3, 2018, during our Season Spectacular performance, I got a glimpse of this phenomenon. On February 23, 2019, ticket buyers will be wowed,” said Carr Center President, Oliver Ragsdale, Jr.

Two days leading up to the performance, Savion Glover will be conducting a tap dance intensive Thursday and Friday, February 21 and 22, 2019 from 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. THIS WILL BE all levels (no separation between students and teachers). The intensive will focus on fine-tuning skills, honing in on techniques and tap dance style. The two-day session cost $50 each. There are a very limited number of slots and registration is a must in order to save a spot. Visit thecarrcenter.org to register.

This article originally appeared in the Michigan Chronicle.

