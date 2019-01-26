The amount Wiz Khalifa dropped on his new mansion

By Rollingout.com

“Black and Yellow” artist, Wiz Khalifa forked out a large sum for a plush four-bedroom pad in Encino, California.

According to TMZ, his new abode features floating stairs, floor-to-ceiling doors, and a home theater, which could be ideal if he ever feels the need to rewatch the direct-to-DVD movie Mac & Devin Go to High School, in which he starred as Devin in 2012.

While it’s known for being sunny in California, the 31-year-old rapper will be nice and warm inside his new property, too, because the master bedroom has its own fireplace.

But should the rapper need to cool down after a toasty morning in his boudoir, he will be able to have a dip in his outdoor pool, which features a waterfall island.

Wiz will also have plenty of space for beverages thanks to the house’s 100-bottle wine bar.

However, he may prefer to stock the space with champagne as he has been known to rap about the alcoholic beverage before.

In his debut single, 2010’s “Black and Yellow,” he says: “I’m sippin’ Clicquot and rocking yellow diamonds.”

He is also thought to be a fan of Bombay Sapphire gin after spitting the lyrics “some Bombay and some champagne” on his track ‘Taylor H–‘, and “drinking Bombay so I’m slizzered” on O.N.I.F.C.

The house, which is located in a neighborhood near the celebrity hotspot of Calabasas, comes with a built-in alarm and four cameras, which could prove particularly useful.

Last August, the rapper’s San Fernando Valley property was broken into when two men wearing hoodies broke some glass and entered the abode.

He wasn’t there at the time, but the pair fled when his house sitter heard the noise and went downstairs.

The total that he spent on the new crib was a whopping $3.4 million.

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com.

Advertisements