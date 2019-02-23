The Alley Theatre Presents the Regional Premiere of ‘Quack’

By Grace Boateng

Quack is a delightfully frustrating look into the pitfalls of fame. The dark comedy follows the story of a famous television doctor, Dr. Irving Baer, whose rise to fame was as a daytime talk show host who advised millions of women on issues related to health, weight loss and general wellness. When a journalist writes an exposé chronicling his career and questioning his judgment following a tragedy, Dr. Baer navigates his world crumbling around him.

The Quack cast includes Alley Resident Company members Chris Hutchison (Twelfth Night, Dry Powder) as Dr. Irving Baer and Jay Sullivan (Twelfth Night, The Mousetrap) as Brock Silver. Michelle Elaine (The Carpenter workshop, All the Way) and Julia Krohn (Freaky Friday, Peter Pan) return to their roles from the Quack festival reading as River Thumbolt and Meredith Baer, respectively. Actor Christina Liang (New Jersey Repertory: Issei, He Say, Project Y Theatre: In The Line) makes her debut at the Alley playing the role of Kelly Henning.

Quack was written by playwright Eliza Clark and is directed by Texas native and two-time Tony Award-winner Judith Ivey. The production of Quack will run February 8 – March 10, 2019 in the Neuhaus Theatre. For more information check out alleytheatre.org.

This article originally appeared in the Houston Forward Times.

