Tennessee Tribune’s Rosetta Perry Receives NNPA Lifetime Achievement Award

January 29, 2019 Stacy M. Brown #NNPA BlackPress, Black History, Chicago Crusader, Entertainment, Featured, Media, National, News, NNPA History, NNPA Newswire, Stacey M. Brown 0
Rosetta Miller Perry (third from left), Publisher of the Tennessee Tribune, receives the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s (NNPA) Lifetime Achievement Award. Pictured with Ms. Perry are (from left to right): Thurmon Jones, Publisher of the North Dallas Gazette, Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., NNPA President and CEO, Dorothy R. Leavell, Publisher of the Chicago Crusader and NNPA Chairman
Rosetta Miller Perry (third from left), Publisher of the Tennessee Tribune, receives the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s (NNPA) Lifetime Achievement Award. Pictured with Ms. Perry are (from left to right): Thurmon Jones, Publisher of the North Dallas Gazette, Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., NNPA President and CEO, Dorothy R. Leavell, Publisher of the Chicago Crusader and NNPA Chairman

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

2019 NNPA Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, Rosetta Miller Perry (center), Publisher of the Tennessee Tribune, with members of her family who helped her to celebrate the evening’s events and national recognition of her many accomplishments.

With one of pop music’s most profound voices performing during a ceremony that included a video tribute featuring tributes from a mayor, a congressman, a school superintendent and a university president, Tennessee Tribune Publisher Rosetta Miller Perry clearly was the star of the night.

On Friday, Jan. 25, Perry received the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Lifetime Achievement Award before a festive and appreciative gathering at the Hilton Orlando Hotel during the NNPA MidWinter Training Conference in Florida.

“Two years ago, it was Bob Bogle being honored from the Philadelphia Tribune and last year we saw Rod Doss of the New Pittsburgh Courier receive the Lifetime Achievement Award,” Perry said.

“Tonight, it’s Rosetta Perry. Maybe there’s something to it… three great publishers all from Pennsylvania,” she said, noting her tie to the Keystone State is in the fact she was raised there.

Perry thanked her fellow publishers for the distinguished recognition, one that she said she’s glad it happened now.

“I’m 85,” Perry quipped. “I’m sure glad you didn’t wait until I was 90.”

While the comment brought laughter and applause, Perry said the NNPA – the trade organization that consists of about 215 African American owned newspapers and media companies around the country – needs to work harder toward a younger leadership.

“I have a clear vision and I’d like to see NNPA move toward the young ones because they know how to handle situations and they should not have to wait until they’re my age to hold positions,” she said.

“The young ones are talking about building relationships and that’s what’s needed,” said Perry, who toned down the festive atmosphere a bit to ask all to keep Mississippi Link Publisher Jackie Hampton in their thoughts.

Hampton abruptly left the conference after receiving devastating news that her mother passed away.

Perry and R& B Legend, Howard Hewitt who performed several of his hit songs to toast Perry.
Perry and R& B Legend, Howard Hewitt who performed several of his hit songs to toast Perry.

Crooner Howard Hewitt belted out several of his hit songs to toast Perry while NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., and NNPA Chairman Dorothy R. Leavell, also feted Perry with congratulatory words.

Westside Gazette Publisher Bobby Henry and African Union Permanent Representative to the U.S., Her Excellency Ambassador Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao also praised Perry.

“You were the first person in the United States to welcome me into your home,” Ambassador Chihombori-Quao said. “I’m forever grateful for our friendship.”

After jokingly speaking about Perry’s abilities as a nurse in which she’s able to “embalm people,” Henry praised his fellow publisher.

“Rosetta Miller Perry is ever acclaimed for all she did during Civil Rights with Dr. Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks [and others],” Henry said, prior to a video tribute that included congratulatory remarks from Nashville Mayor David Briley, Democratic U.S. Rep. James Cooper, Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Dr. Shawn Josephs, and Tennessee State University President Dr. Glenda Glover.

A retired U.S. Navy officer and lawyer by trade, Perry has enjoyed much success over the past three decades as publisher of the Tennessee Tribune, a newspaper that reaches more than 150,000 people each week.

A graduate of Memphis State University, Perry recently was named among the Top 10 Most Powerful African Americans of 2018 by the Nashville Voice, a popular Music City publication.

Raised in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania – a melting pot of Russians, Polish, Italians, Greeks, African-Americans and others – during an era when steel was an important part of American Manufacturing, Perry not only grew up near the Allegheny River, but spent her first four years on her aunt’s houseboat.

She’d become an avid reader of newspapers and magazines, particularly the Black Press where, since childhood, the Pittsburgh Courier was a personal favorite.

Perry has often said she noticed a trend in mainstream publishing towards sensationalism and a focus on crime and negative events, particularly as it related to Black people.

“I knew as a young Black woman it was something that could be corrected through ownership and control of our image, reporting and news coverage,” Perry said.

She and her husband, who counted as Tennessee’s first Black gastroenterologist, founded Perry and Perry Associates in 1990.

After founding the Tribune to focus primarily on health, education and voter registration, Perry and her husband made a conscious decision not to spotlight crime, and to report positive events and focus on success stories and personalities in the Black community.

They did so without ignoring either the problems or the tough issues that minority communities face each day.

On the night she’s honored, Perry said she also was preparing for “a major announcement” involving the future of the Tennessee Tribune.

While she didn’t reveal specifics – only that the announcement will be made in Nashville on Feb. 1 – Perry left with a promise.

“I will always support my folks,” she said. “It’s not about me.”

Advertisements
About Stacy M. Brown 151 Articles
A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.
Twitter

Related Articles

National

Partnership with Howard Students, Black Press Reaffirmed

April 9, 2015 Kyle Yeldell National 0

NNPA Rededicates Media Lab at HU’s School of Communications by Sarafina Wright Special to the NNPA from The Washington Informer The National Newspaper Publishers Association rededicated Howard University’s School of Communications media lab as a further testament to the commitment to the partnership between the Read More

Advertisements
“There is simply no denying the difference in response to predominantly black compared to predominantly white communities” — Felicia Davis, founder & CEO of the HBCU Green Fund and sustainability director at Clark Atlanta University(Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)
Black History

From Slavery to Civil Rights and Environmental Racism

December 22, 2018 Stacy M. Brown Black History, Commentary, Community, Energy, Environment, Featured, National, NNPA Newswire, Politics, Stacey M. Brown 1

NNPA NEWSWIRE — With President Donald Trump castigating the science of global warming, it’s little wonder that today’s environmental policies not only target people of color when it comes to the placement and operation of unhealthy facilities, they also exclude people of color from being a part of the policy making process — even though they are the ones who are usually most directly negatively impacted by environmental injustices. […read more]

Advertisements
Photos courtesy of Brandi and Brittani Jackson
Black History

Chicago Twin Sisters Clear Hurdles to Become Top Doctors

November 2, 2018 Stacy M. Brown Black History, Education, Featured, Health, NNPA Newswire 0

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “For us, it’s not enough to say, “we made it”. We want to help others do it too. It’s our way of giving back for the hundreds of people who have helped us on our journey through medicine. We want to pay it forward. We’re hoping to change the face of medicine, together.” […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.