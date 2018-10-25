Teach-in Oct. 30 on Voting and Housing Insecurity at Laney College

Laney College’s Poor Peoples Campaign Teach-In Committee is hosting a teach-in Tuesday Oct. 30, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Student Center at Laney College in downtown Oakland.

Data suggests that at least 14 percent of students at Peralta community colleges are homeless. The number of those who worry about housing stability each month is even higher.

The teach-in will discuss: What’s the role of our government in meeting the basic needs of the people, such as housing?  Does voting make a difference?

The Teach-In is co-sponsored by the Poor Peoples Campaign Teach-In Committee, the Women’s Economic Agenda Project, Associated Students of Laney College (ASLC), and the Umoja-UBAKA Student Success Community at Laney.

The Poor Peoples Campaign Teach-In Committee at Laney is made up of faculty, students and community members.  The group holds teach-ins each semester on social and political issues affecting the Oakland community, including Peralta students, faculty and staff.

