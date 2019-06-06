Taj-Aya Barnes recognized by IUP Department of Criminology

By Courier Editor

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Taj-Aya Barnes, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate, was selected by the IUP Department of Criminology for the 2019 Gregory W. Spinelli Memorial Award.

Barnes earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology with a minor in psychology from IUP one semester early, in December 2018.

Barnes, daughter of Erika Kurzawa and Chris Kurzawa, is a 2015 graduate of Upper St. Clair High School. She was a dean’s list student, Promising Scholar and Dean’s Merit Scholarship recipient. She is a member of Mu Sigma Upsilon Sorority Inc., the NAACP and was a Welcome Weekend Leader and Peer Advisor.

The Spinelli award is presented annually to a graduating senior in the criminology department who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement.

The award was established at IUP in memory of the late Gregory W. Spinelli, a 1970 graduate of IUP. Spinelli was killed in 1973 while working as a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent. The IUP criminology department has been presenting the Spinelli scholarship since 1974.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

This article originally appeared in the New Pittsburgh Courier.