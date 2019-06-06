fbpx
Connect with us

Community Education New Pittsburgh Courier

Taj-Aya Barnes recognized by IUP Department of Criminology
Advertisement

Black History Charleston Chronicle Community

Charleston Eastside Civic, Community Leader and Business Owner Given Key to the City

California Voice - San Francisco Bay View Community Law

Last NY Panther in prison, Jalil Muntaqim draws strong support for 11th parole hearing in 48 years

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Family Featured Financial Management Government Homeownership Music National News NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown

NNPA Observes Black Music Month, National Homeownership and Juneteenth

Community Sports Washington Informer

Pigskin Club Holds Annual Spring Sports Award Banquet

Community Economy Wave Newspapers

Homeless population increases 12% in L.A. County

Community Michigan Chronicle Technology

City hires new director to help close Detroit’s digital divide

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Featured National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

The List of Black and Missing Continues to Grow

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA Newswire

IT’S HER! — Harris County Medical Examiner Determines Human Remains Found in Arkansas Belong to Missing 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis

African American News & Issues Community Government

Living Legend: Stephen L. Williams

Community

Taj-Aya Barnes recognized by IUP Department of Criminology

NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER — The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Taj-Aya Barnes, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate, was selected by the IUP Department of Criminology for the 2019 Gregory W. Spinelli Memorial Award. Barnes earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology with a minor in psychology from IUP one semester early, in December 2018.

Published

4 hours ago

on

Taj-Aya Barnes
By Courier Editor

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Taj-Aya Barnes, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate, was selected by the IUP Department of Criminology for the 2019 Gregory W. Spinelli Memorial Award.

Barnes earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology with a minor in psychology from IUP one semester early, in December 2018.

Barnes, daughter of Erika Kurzawa and Chris Kurzawa, is a 2015 graduate of Upper St. Clair High School. She was a dean’s list student, Promising Scholar and Dean’s Merit Scholarship recipient. She is a member of Mu Sigma Upsilon Sorority Inc., the NAACP and was a Welcome Weekend Leader and Peer Advisor.

The Spinelli award is presented annually to a graduating senior in the criminology department who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement.

The award was established at IUP in memory of the late Gregory W. Spinelli, a 1970 graduate of IUP. Spinelli was killed in 1973 while working as a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent. The IUP criminology department has been presenting the Spinelli scholarship since 1974.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

This article originally appeared in the New Pittsburgh Courier

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: