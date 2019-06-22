fbpx
Connect with us

Black History racism Rollingout.com

Ta-Nehisi Coates destroys Mitch McConnell over slave reparations debate
Advertisement

African American News & Issues Black History

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection – One Of The Most Comprehensive Collections Of African-american Art And History Outside The Smithsonian – Coming This Fall To The African American Museum, Dallas

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Derrick Johnson Featured Government NAACP National News NNPA Newswire Op-Ed Politics

OP-ED: On Juneteenth we must remember our fight for freedom continues

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics World

Joint Statement on Violent Protests That Have Left Haiti at a Standstill

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Julianne Malveaux Lauren Victoria Burke National News NNPA Newswire Politics Video

Juneteenth Reparations Hearing on H.R. 40 Puts Reparations Debate in National Spotlight

Black History Community The Birmingham Times

The Spectacular Find of the Clotilda and What’s Next

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Featured Government Julianne Malveaux National NNPA Newswire Politics

COMMENTARY: A Tale of Two Graduations

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Entertainment Featured Movies National News NNPA Newswire Video

Ava Duvernay’s “When They See Us” Blasts Netflix Viewership Records

#NNPA BlackPress 2019 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship Black History Cars Commentary Community Education Featured HBCU News NNPA Newswire

My Enthusiasm to Be Great Has Skyrocketed

#NNPA BlackPress 2019 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship Atlanta Voice AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Black History Business Cars Chicago Crusader Commentary Community Education Featured National NNPA Newswire

The Atlanta Voice welcomes three students through Chevrolet journalism fellowship

Black History

Ta-Nehisi Coates destroys Mitch McConnell over slave reparations debate

ROLLINGOUT — Ta-Nehisi Coates took a moment to verbally dismantle U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell. Speaking on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at a U.S. House hearing on reparations, Coates blasted McConnell for his overt disapproval of slave reparations. One day earlier, McConnell shunned the idea. “I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea,” McConnell told reporters. “We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We’ve elected an African American president.”

Published

9 hours ago

on

Photo by: Matthew Ansley | unsplash.com

By A.R. Shaw

Ta-Nehisi Coates took a moment to verbally dismantle U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell. Speaking on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at a U.S. House hearing on reparations, Coates blasted McConnell for his overt disapproval of slave reparations.

One day earlier, McConnell shunned the idea. “I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea,” McConnell told reporters. “We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We’ve elected an African American president.”

Coates took McConnell to task over his comments. “We grant that Mr. McConnell was not alive for Appomattox. But he was alive for the electrocution of George Stinney. He was alive for the blinding of Isaac Woodard. He was alive to witness kleptocracy in his native Alabama in a regime premised on electoral theft.”

Coates continued by saying the effects of slavery remain alive today.

“While emancipation dead-bolted the door against the bandits of America, Jim Crow wedged the windows right open,”Coates added. “It was 150 years ago and it is right now….McConnell cited civil rights legislation yesterday, as well he should because he was alive to witness the harassment, jailing, and betrayal of those responsible for that legislation. He was alive for the redlining of Chicago and the looting of black homeowners of some $4 billion. Victims of that plunder are very much alive today. I am sure they’d love a word with the majority leader.”

He also spoke about how the nation’s wealth will always be tied to slavery. “We recognize our lineage as a generational trust, as inheritance, and the real dilemma posed by reparations is just that: a dilemma of inheritance,” he said. “It is impossible to imagine America without the inheritance of slavery.”

Coates also expressed how mass incarceration overwhelmingly affects the descendants of slaves.  “There is, of course, the shame of this land of the free boasting the largest prison population on the planet of which the descendants of the enslaved make up the largest share,” he said.

In 2014, Coates wrote the essay “The Case for Reparations” which was published by Atlantic.

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: