Susan Rice Might run for Senate Seat in 2020

By Defender News Service
Rice said Collins put party and politics over her own stated principles” of supporting equal rights and reproductive rights. “I think in a way that I really regret saying, she has betrayed women across this country,” Rice said.
Kavanaugh’s confirmation was stalled by accusations of sexual misconduct when he was in high school and college, but Collins and others were persuaded by his denials and an FBI report they said produced no evidence corroborating the allegations. Rice, a Democrat, gave a hint about her interest in a Senate run in a one-word tweet, responding “me” to an open question about who wanted to run against Collins.
Rice served as United Nations ambassador from 2009-2013 and national security adviser from 2013-2017. She worked in the Clinton administration as part of the National Security Council in the 1990s.
Be the first to comment