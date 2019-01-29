Super Bowl LIII: Showtime Saturday Night

By Itoro N. Umontuen

Saturday, February 2nd

NFL Honors – The Fox Theatre

Emmy award winning personality, producer, and talk show host, Steve Harvey will host the 2018 NFL Honors at the Fabulous Fox Theatre Saturday night. The two-hour prime-time awards special recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2018 season. NFL Honors will air nationally at 9:00 PM on CBS.

Big Game Big Give – Megawatt celebrity charity event is the most exclusive during Super Bowl Week

Big Game Big Give (BGBG) will the largest invitation-only A-list celebrity charity event taking place in the Southeastern U.S. this year. Launched in 2009 by Marc Pollick, President and Founder of The Giving Back Fund, a national nonprofit that creates and manages charitable foundations and projects for high net worth individuals, celebrities, athletes, business entrepreneurs and corporations. Big Game Big Give aims to put philanthropy center stage on arguably the world’s biggest stage, Super Bowl Saturday night.

This year’s exclusive invitation-only cocktail party will be held at the estate of Jeff and Carrla Goldstein on Saturday evening, February 2, 2019 and will feature musical entertainment by The Black Eyed Peas plus other noted celebrity guests. Honored with the Extraordinary Philanthropic Achievement award is former New Orleans Saints’ player Steve Gleason, who is the leading advocate for ALS patients worldwide.

“Big Game Big Give is my personal Super Bowl,” says Pollick. “It’s an opportunity to show the world there is a tremendous amount of good out there – people using their fortune and fame for causes that matter, causes greater than themselves. The world needs this now more than ever. I am simply the conduit to bring these people together.”

Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne host the S.I. party

Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne will headline their epic pre Super Bowl bash in Atlanta on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the College Football Hall of Fame. This event marks Sports Illustrated’s return to Super Bowl Weekend’s entertainment & hospitality scene. Guests will enjoy performances by world renowned DJ IRIE, and Dallas Austin plus a unique silent auction featuring exclusive sports and entertainment memorabilia and experiences including Steve Young’s 49ers helmet, a Prince signed electric guitar, a Peyton Manning Super Bowl game helmet, the 1999 Rams Lombardi trophy, and more! Tickets start at $500 and various packages can be purchased through the link.

Day Two – 16th Annual “Leather & Laces” Spectacular

Saturday night’s soiree will be hosted by Victoria’s Secret Angels Josephine Skriver and Lais Ribeiro, along with special guest DJ and Producer Dallas Austin and NASCAR Sprint Cup Champion Kyle Busch will be there as well. There will also be a “Model Stage Walk” and Live performances by special guests Brandi Cyrus and DJ Automatic.

The two-day high end affair will be held at Believe, (181 Ralph David Abernathy), five minutes from downtown Atlanta. The entire 30,000 square foot space will include “International Model Night” and “The Wish Lounge”. The venue will feature an amazing floor to ceiling video wall, state of the art sound system and of course have the traditional “Leather & Laces” coolness and sexiness factor that will create an opulent atmosphere with chic and ultra-seek décor. For more information, visit leatherandlaces.com.

This article originally appeared in the Atlanta Voice.

