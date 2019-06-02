Summer sports camps keep kids active

By Jodie B. Jiles

School is already out for some districts, and others will soon follow. Summer is a time when many kids still need something to do, and there are numerous sports camps available to keep them active instead of just sitting on the couch playing video games.

BASKETBALL CAMPS

Nike Basketball Camp at the Gym

Dates: Session I: June 3-6th, Session II: June 8–11th

Ages: 8-17

Location: 2325 Atascocita

Cost: $285

Info: 1-800-645-3226

Kelvin Sampson Basketball Camp

Dates: June 10-13

Grades: 2-12

Location: Fertitta Center, 3422 Cullen Blvd.

Cost: $325

Info: 713-743-9430 or mlmclean@central.uh.edu

T.J. Ford Summer Camp

Dates: June 17-20

Grades: 3-9

Location: Austin

Cost: $250

Info: 281-813-5485

James Harden Basketball Pro Camp

Dates: June 20–June 21

Grades: 1-12

Location: M13 Center, 1135 Ella Crossing

Price: $299

Info: 513-793-2267

FOOTBALL CAMPS

BME Football Camp

Dates: June 2-Aug. 4

Grades: 9-12

Location: Redline Athletics, 25133 Lakecrest Manor Drive

Cost: $250 for 20 sessions

Info: 832-349-4684 or bmecamps@gmail.com

Adrian Peterson All Day Elite Camp

Dates: June 15-16

Grades: 1-5

Location: St. Thomas High School, 4500 Memorial

Cost: $139

Info: 713-322-8005

Whitney Mercilus & Alfred Blue Football Camp

Dates: June 29-July 2

Ages: 7-18

Location: Sam Houston State University, Huntsville

Cost: $690 day campers, $770 overnight campers

Info: 301-575-9400

Contact Football Camp

Dates: July 8-11

Ages: 8-18

Location: Houston Baptist University, 7502 Fondren

Cost: $465 day camp, $565 extended, $665 overnight

Info: 1-800-433-6060

TENNIS CAMPS

Zina Garrison Summer Tennis Camp

Dates: June 17–July 5 (session one), July 8-26 (session two)

Ages: 4-18

Location: MacGregor Park, 5225 Calhoun

Cost: $25 per session

Info: 281-888-4700 or www.zinagarrison.org

WRESTLING CAMPS

Booker T’s ROW Kids Jr. Wrestling Camp

Dates: June 3-7 (session one), July 8-12 (session two), Aug. 5-9 (session three)

Ages: 8 -15

Location: World Gym Arena, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry No. 1152, Texas City

Cost: $200 per session

Info: 281-993-5321 or www.realityofwrestling.com

Free activities

The Houston Parks & Recreation Department sponsors a variety of sports and recreation activities to keep kids moving in the summer, including free tennis and swimming lessons and track and field meets. Visit www.houstontx.gov/parks/

This article originally appeared in the Defender News Network.