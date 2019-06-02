Summer sports camps keep kids active

School is already out for some districts, and others will soon follow. Summer is a time when many kids still need something to do, and there are numerous sports camps available to keep them active instead of just sitting on the couch playing video games.
BASKETBALL CAMPS
Nike Basketball Camp at the Gym
Dates: Session I: June 3-6th, Session II: June 8–11th
Ages: 8-17
Location: 2325 Atascocita
Cost: $285
Info: 1-800-645-3226
Kelvin Sampson Basketball Camp
Dates: June 10-13
Grades: 2-12
Location: Fertitta Center, 3422 Cullen Blvd.
Cost: $325
Info: 713-743-9430 or mlmclean@central.uh.edu
T.J. Ford Summer Camp
Dates: June 17-20
Grades: 3-9
Location: Austin
Cost: $250
Info: 281-813-5485
James Harden Basketball Pro Camp
Dates: June 20–June 21
Grades: 1-12
Location: M13 Center, 1135 Ella Crossing
Price: $299
Info: 513-793-2267
FOOTBALL CAMPS
BME Football Camp
Dates: June 2-Aug. 4
Grades: 9-12
Location: Redline Athletics, 25133 Lakecrest Manor Drive
Cost: $250 for 20 sessions
Info: 832-349-4684 or bmecamps@gmail.com
Adrian Peterson All Day Elite Camp
Dates: June 15-16
Grades: 1-5
Location: St. Thomas High School, 4500 Memorial
Cost: $139
Info: 713-322-8005
Whitney Mercilus & Alfred Blue Football Camp
Dates: June 29-July 2
Ages: 7-18
Location: Sam Houston State University, Huntsville
Cost: $690 day campers, $770 overnight campers
Info: 301-575-9400
Contact Football Camp
Dates: July 8-11
Ages: 8-18
Location: Houston Baptist University, 7502 Fondren
Cost: $465 day camp, $565 extended, $665 overnight
Info: 1-800-433-6060
TENNIS CAMPS
Zina Garrison Summer Tennis Camp
Dates: June 17–July 5 (session one), July 8-26 (session two)
Ages: 4-18
Location: MacGregor Park, 5225 Calhoun
Cost: $25 per session
Info: 281-888-4700 or www.zinagarrison.org
WRESTLING CAMPS
Booker T’s ROW Kids Jr. Wrestling Camp
Dates: June 3-7 (session one), July 8-12 (session two), Aug. 5-9 (session three)
Ages: 8 -15
Location: World Gym Arena, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry No. 1152, Texas City
Cost: $200 per session
Info: 281-993-5321 or www.realityofwrestling.com
Free activities
The Houston Parks & Recreation Department sponsors a variety of sports and recreation activities to keep kids moving in the summer, including free tennis and swimming lessons and track and field meets. Visit www.houstontx.gov/parks/
This article originally appeared in the Defender News Network.