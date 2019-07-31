fbpx
Entertainment

Summer Spirit Festival to Pay Homage to Homegrown Go-Go Groove

WASHINGTON INFORMER — With a history boasting roots can be traced to the early 70s, replete with free, family-friendly outdoor concerts in Anacostia Park in Southeast, the musings of determined grassroots activists including one D.C. transplant named Marion Barry and gifted musicians known for spitting out lyrics that inspired while African-like cadences kept the beat – on overturned buckets not snare drums, the season’s annual go-go groove party is poised to make its return.

The 2019 Summer Spirit Festival, hosted by Carol Kirkendall and Darryll Brooks, CD Enterprises, Inc., will blend soul, R&B, jazz, Hip-Hop, and Go-Go. Sugar Bear will be featured with Be'la Dona. (Courtesy photo)

By D. Kevin McNeir

With a history boasting roots can be traced to the early 70s, replete with free, family-friendly outdoor concerts in Anacostia Park in Southeast, the musings of determined grassroots activists including one D.C. transplant named Marion Barry and gifted musicians known for spitting out lyrics that inspired while African-like cadences kept the beat – on overturned buckets not snare drums, the season's annual go-go groove party is poised to make its return.

The 2019 Summer Spirit Festival, presented by the dynamic duo of Carol Kirkendall and Darryll Brooks, professionally known as CD Enterprises, Inc., have long-proven that they have a penchant for putting on a concert second to none. And that’s what they promise to bring once more on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD.

Their tagline, perhaps, summarizes their mission best: “Not just another concert but an event.”

“We pride ourselves in running a great show with great sounds, lights and a show that starts on time,” they said. We want the show to be special for our customers.”

One impressive, if not unique quality of the yearly Summer Spirit Festival rests with its balanced, diverse lineup of entertainers, some known nationally and others more local favorites including brand new talent performing in front of an audience of thousands for the very first time.

Brooks says it’s always like a big family returning home for the holidays.

“We haven’t changed our stripes or our mission since we started doing our thing in 72,” he said. “My crew’s been here. In the early days, Chuck Brown [the godfather of go-go] was always there giving us his support. And as youngsters came aboard, we mentored them, we taught them the nuances of the business and we gave them opportunities to leave basement and backyard parties and do their thing on the big stage. Many of those youths have gone on to great careers and made their mark all over the world. Things like that, success stories similar in nature, are what have kept us going,” Brooks said while his business partner nodded her head in agreement.

This year’s lineup includes: Anthony Hamilton, Raphael Saadiq and Jhene Aiko but with an emphasis on paying tribute to D.C.’s own form of music, go-go, there will be local entertainers like Backyard Band, Sirius & Company (Ms. Kim & Scooby), Be’La Dona featuring Sugar Bear and many more. There may even be a few surprise guests, so those who plan to attend should get to the venue early and prepare to stay until the last downbeat falls.

“We’re featuring footage from ‘Go-Go Live and celebrating the Go-Go Posse’s ‘D.C. Don’t Stand for Dodge City,’” Kirkendall added.

“We cannot let that spirit that’s the foundation to go-go ever be stripped away from D.C.’s Black community,” Brooks said. “Not even this second wave of gentrification has the power to strip us of our identify, our mark on this city that has since spread throughout the nation and across the globe. We aren’t going anywhere and neither is our music.”

This post originally appeared in The Washington Informer.

#NNPA BlackPress

FILM REVIEW: Brian Banks

NNPA NEWSWIRE —Brian Banks’ story is a cautionary tale in an era when a false accusation can ruin a career. It shows that harm that can be done when well-intentioned advocates believe an accuser before hearing all the facts. Also, Banks’ predicament clearly indicates why parents should be in the room when their offspring are negotiating plea deals with public defenders. For a multitude of reasons, Banks’ experience should be shared.

July 31, 2019

By

The real Brian Banks, the subject of this movie, lived through an ordeal that was tragic, inspiring and often profound, something is lost in this one-dimensional retelling of his life experiences. (Photo: YouTube)
The real Brian Banks, the subject of this movie, lived through an ordeal that was tragic, inspiring and often profound, something is lost in this one-dimensional retelling of his life experiences. (Photo: YouTube)

By Dwight Brown NNPA Newswire Film Critic

In this #MeToo age, a biofilm about a wrongfully convicted high school football player, who was accused, tried and imprisoned for rape, is timely.

Actor Aldis Hodge (left) and the real life Brian Banks (right) on the set of Tom Shadyac’s BRIAN BANKS, a Bleecker Street release.

Actor Aldis Hodge (left) and the real life Brian Banks (right) on the set of Tom Shadyac's BRIAN BANKS, a Bleecker Street release.
Credit: Katherine Bomboy / Bleecker Street

The real Brian Banks, the subject of this movie, lived through an ordeal that was tragic, inspiring and often profound, something is lost in this one-dimensional retelling of his life experiences. Something turns his extraordinary story of resilience into a decent but ordinary made-for-TV-like movie.

In 2002, Brian Banks (Aldis Hodge, Straight Outta Compton, Hidden Figures) is a junior at Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, California and a linebacker football player. He has verbally committed to attending USC based on his football prowess. The future looks bright for him and his single mom Leomia (Sherri Shepherd). One day at school, Banks runs into coed Kinnesha Rice (Xosha Roquemore), and they decide to hook up in a secluded school building where kids go to make out and get down.

Credit: Katherine Bomboy / Bleecker Street

Aldis Hodge stars as Brian Banks in Tom Shadyac's BRIAN BANKS, a Bleecker Street release.
Credit: Katherine Bomboy / Bleecker Street

While in their secret place, Brian has a change of heart, leaves Kinnesha behind and she is forced to explain to a security guard why she is in a notorious spot. Flustered, the student fabricates a story about being raped. Her lie leads to Banks’ arrest, a too-hasty plea deal, trial, imprisonment, a tough parole and a sex offender label that haunts him.

Banks can’t live, work or be near places that children gather—including schools, parks and malls. He’s lost any academic or professional football opportunities. Unless his conviction is overturned, his future is bleak and he’s hit a wall.

Greg Kinnear stars as Justin Brooks in Tom Shadyac’s BRIAN BANKS, a Bleecker Street release.

Greg Kinnear stars as Justin Brooks in Tom Shadyac's BRIAN BANKS, a Bleecker Street release.
Credit: Katherine Bomboy / Bleecker Street

That’s a galvanizing setup. Sympathetic protagonist, wrongly accused, innocent and determined yet filled with self-doubt. He’s the David. A California judicial system that rarely—if ever—overturns cases against convicts is the Goliath. Audiences like to watch a “good fight” against injustice. Bring it on.

Screenwriter Doug Atchison (Akeelah and the Bee) fit all the characters and pieces of Banks jumbled life into an easy-to-decipher script. Maybe too easy. Son, mom, accuser, mentors. The California Innocence Project (CIP) is also in the mix. It’s a non-profit that helps wrongfully convicted prisoners and is headed by Justin Brooks (Greg Kinnear). Other supporting characters (new girlfriend, skeptical prosecutor, accuser’s stubborn mom) augment the cast. But the focus is on Banks—his sorrow, integrity, courageousness and perseverance.

Given a story that sells itself, and a quest that provides innate momentum, you’d think filmmaker Tom Shadyac (The Nutty Professor) would have an easy time directing a film that’s powered by its own natural thrust. Yet, his plodding direction slows things down. The footage (Ricardo Diaz, cinematographer) is bland, lacks style and eye-catching composition.

Shadyac fails to get the cast’s emotions to rise to a level of desperation that piques attention. Everything seems average. Smart, intuitive directors (e.g. Sidney Lumet “Q & A,”) find ways to lift urban dramas off the page and turn them into compelling films that are more than the sum of their parts. Not the case here.

Aldis Hodge and Sherri Shepherd co-star in the Brian Bankcs biolfilm.

Aldis Hodge and Sherri Shepherd co-star in the Brian Bankcs biolfilm.

Can’t blame the editing (Greg Hayden, Zoolander), art direction (Starlet Jacobs), production design (Teresa Mastropierro) or costumes (Amanda Ford) for the general malaise. The tech credits are just decent enough to make this film semi-engaging for 99 minutes. The ensemble cast is proficient, but none stand out, except the lead.

Big question: “Why is Aldis Hodge in a so-so movie like this?” His deft interpretation of the character, the raw emotion he displays and the solid screen persona he creates crown his performance. He saves the film. At this point in his career, Hodges should be starring in far bigger projects than this. He should be one of the Avengers, vying for parts Denzel Washington has aged out of and up for roles that lead to Oscars. He’s that good.

Brian Banks’ story is a cautionary tale in an era when a false accusation can ruin a career. It shows that harm that can be done when well-intentioned advocates believe an accuser before hearing all the facts. Also, Banks’ predicament clearly indicates why parents should be in the room when their offspring are negotiating plea deals with public defenders. For a multitude of reasons, Banks’ experience should be shared.

The Brian Banks film, within the confines of its made-for-TV-movie-of-the-week approach, is not as three-dimensional as Banks real-life story. It lacks the artistry of an indie film, the dramatic chops of a cable film (HBO) and the repeat-viewing power necessary for a streaming movie (Netflix).

If this well-meant film has a saving grace, besides its message of resilience, its Hodges’ powerful performance. He’s an Oscar-caliber actor in need of an Oscar-caliber film.

Visit NNPA Newswire Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com and BlackPressUSA.com.

Birmingham Times

What Actor Joe Pesci Taught Birmingham-Native Kat Files About Movie Sets

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — Files was on set as a featured background actress for the film “The Irishman,” scheduled for theatrical release in fall 2019; it is directed by Martin Scorsese and features DeNiro, Pesci, and Pacino. Leonardo DiCaprio, who isn’t in the film, was on set one day to watch, Files said.

Kat Files (Photo by: birminghamtimes.com)

 

By Ameera Steward

For Kat Files, a Birmingham native, to be on set with actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci was quite an experience.

“I was shooting with them for eight days in a row,” said Files, 26, a renowned dancer, model, and actress, who was born and raised in Birmingham and attended the Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA). “One of the days, we were on set for more than 14 hours, and Joe Pesci stopped by to speak with us for a minute about all you learn while being on set that long.”

Files was on set as a featured background actress for the film “The Irishman,” scheduled for theatrical release in fall 2019; it is directed by Martin Scorsese and features DeNiro, Pesci, and Pacino. Leonardo DiCaprio, who isn’t in the film, was on set one day to watch, Files said.

One thing she learned from Pesci: “When you’re on set for that many hours with celebrities, … saying less is more. [Also], keep your ears open to gather all the crucial information that’s happening on set around you.”

“People tend to get very talkative when they’ve been on set that many hours,” Files said. “You want to always remain professional.”

Though Files is known mainly for her distinction in dance—at ASFA, she received the Prix de Excellence de Dance Award, the school’s highest award given in the field—she also has acted in a short film that was released during the spring and appeared in commercials and television shows.

Files was a featured ballerina on the television show “Gotham” (FOX, November 2017) and a featured magician’s assistant on “Deception” (ABC, March 2017). She has done a television commercial and print campaign for Courtyard by Marriott, and most recently danced in a television promo commercial for the Super Bowl (January 2019) on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” She also modeled for a Walmart calendar campaign (January 2019) and the Ralph Lauren/L’Oréal “Beyond Romance” on camera and print campaign (August 2018).

“I still love to model, and I still love to act, but nothing gives me the feeling that dance does—that gut feeling you have when you’re enjoying everything you do, … putting your full heart and soul into something,” she said.

Combining dance with acting is even more rewarding, Files said.

Being on set is “cool but being able to dance [as] … a featured ballerina on the show ‘Gotham’ or something like that, I was like, ‘Wow! This is another way I can still dance and do what I love but also incorporate other areas of the arts that I love.’”

Birmingham Times

Kim Scott: From Birmingham to Top of Billboard Charts

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — When you sit down to talk to musician Kim Scott, two things stand out: a 100-watt smile that spreads across her face effortlessly, and an often and quiet confidence that says the whirlwind of success she is in right now is exactly where she should be.

musician Kim Scott (Photo by: birminghamtimes.com)

By Anita Debro

When you sit down to talk to musician Kim Scott, two things stand out: a 100-watt smile that spreads across her face effortlessly, and an often and quiet confidence that says the whirlwind of success she is in right now is exactly where she should be.

The classically trained flutist-turned-smooth-jazz-artist recently hit the number-one spot on the Billboard music charts with her new single “Emerge.” On July 19, Scott released her fourth jazz album “Free to Be” while handling duties at her day job as director of student services at the Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA). She also is preparing for tour dates that will take her from Birmingham to California. This all seems to be, according to her, meant to be.

Scott recalls when she was a teenager on a choir trip, and a minister told the teens what she saw in their future. When she came to Scott she simply said, “I see your name in lights.”

“She told me, ‘I don’t know what you do exactly, but you are an artist,’” Scott remembered. “I never forgot that. Now when I see a billboard with my name on it, I think of that.”

Symphony and Funk

Scott grew up in a house filled with music in Birmingham’s South Hampton neighborhood. Her mother, Belinda Floyd, was a music teacher in Birmingham City Schools. Floyd and Scott’s father, Albert Felder, also toured with the group The Dynamic Sound Machine. Scott said her mother loved classical music and would often listen to symphony recordings, while her father gravitated toward funk.

“I really had the best of both worlds,” Scott said. “There was no type of music not played in our house. We just loved good music.”

With music in her blood, Scott would eventually try her hand at piano, which she liked, and violin, which she did not. She was in fifth grade when she found her first love—the flute—during a brief trip to North Roebuck Elementary School.

“Maybe they brought us over to meet the band director to choose instruments,” she said. “I had heard people say the flute is hard, … [but] I just remember making a sound the first time I tried it. It wasn’t a great sound, but I thought, ‘[This instrument is] cute, shiny, and small.’”

After that chance meeting, Scott was smitten.

“I think in fourth and fifth grade, I wanted to be a veterinarian,” she said. “Once I started playing the flute, [though], I don’t think I ever had a desire to do anything else. I didn’t know how I was going to make money or how that was going to be a career, but I loved it so much that is all I wanted to do.”

Laser Focus

By middle school, under the close tutelage of her band teacher Suzanne Winter, Scott made strides in her musicianship. She took practice seriously, skipping playtime with her neighborhood friends so she could hole up in her bathroom at home to practice. By the time she got to John Herbert Phillips High School, she was still laser focused on the flute.

“I would skip lunch to practice,” she said.

Scott was practicing one day at Phillips when a fight broke out, made its way down the hall, and came crashing into the room she was in. Scott remembers being knocked to the ground and her flute literally bent out of shape. That day, she told her mother it was time to make a change. She auditioned at ASFA and was accepted. She spent her summers at music camps in Alabama and North Carolina. She put even more time into her instrument and earned a scholarship to study music at the University of Alabama and then a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University.

Scott always had it in her mind to become a classical flutist in a symphony orchestra. When she was ready to get her doctorate and find a job at a symphony, her alma mater ASFA invited her to apply for a teaching job.

“I never wanted to be a teacher, but I thought I would be a fool to not come back,” she said.

That was 18 years ago, and Scott is happy she decided to return.

Fulfilling Destiny

During her tenure at ASFA, Scott joined the Tuscaloosa Symphony as a flutist and branched out into solo classical performances. About nine years ago, she decided to try something different and performed a cover of a Beyoncé song, “Deja Vu,” on her flute. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and Scott had unknowingly kicked off the next phase in her career. Jazz guitarist Keith Williams took notice, and soon she was opening up for him.

“People would ask where they could get a CD of my music, and I had not made any,” she said. “So, I started making CDs.”

Enter music producer Kelvin Wooten, who has worked with Scott on all four of her albums.

“She just does everything so well,” Wooten said. “She is able to flip back and forth from classical to smooth jazz.”

Growth

Wooten, who has worked with musicians in all genres, said he is struck by how much Scott continues to grow as a jazz artist: “Her approach to jazz is masterful.”

Scott and Wooten recently spent a week of studio time recording songs for her album—and she’s done all of this while maintaining hectic work and home schedules that include caring for her teenage son and her husband, who is also her manager. Scott said her calendar stays full.

“I don’t know how I do it,” she said. “It’s just Jesus. And I have a good team.”

When she has to juggle her life and her career, Scott remembers that she is doing exactly what she should be doing.

“I am a firm believer that God has already planned out your life,” she said. “You are living out those plans, so try not to stress out about it.

“[I believe] this is what I am supposed to do, and it is all going to work out.”

You can learn more about Kim Scott at www.kimscottmusic.com.

Entertainment

Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin Bring Intelligent Humor to “South Side” on Comedy Central

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL — Are you ready to laugh? Yes, or no? I mean, really laugh like when you first heard Eddie Murphy get “raw” or when you discovered the work of the late Richard Pryor? If the answer is yes, then I am suggesting that you mark your calendar and get ready for “South Side,” because Comedy Central had the good sense to greenlight the series created by Diallo Riddle, creator and executive producer of “Officer Goodnight” along with Bashir Salahuddin, creator and executive producer of “Allen Gayle.”

Published

Chandra Russell as Sergeant Turner, Bashir Salahuddin as Officer Goodnight (Photo Credit: Comedy Central)

Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin Bring Intelligent Humor to “South Side” on Comedy Central

By Lapacazo Sandoval

Are you ready to laugh? Yes, or no? I mean, really laugh like when you first heard Eddie Murphy get “raw” or when you discovered the work of the late Richard Pryor? If the answer is yes, then I am suggesting that you mark your calendar and get ready for “South Side,” because Comedy Central had the good sense to greenlight the series created by Diallo Riddle, creator and executive producer of “Officer Goodnight” along with Bashir Salahuddin, creator and executive producer of “Allen Gayle.”

The press notes make a big deal about “South Side” being set in and around the working-class neighborhood of Englewood on the south side of Chicago. I’ve never been to the south side, but I know all of the characters in the hilarious series. I’m betting that once you watch the series that you will know those characters just as well.

“South Side” follows two friends who just graduated from community college, now they’re ready to take over the world but until they do, they’re stuck at “Rent-T-Own,” a retail and rental crossroads where “South Side’s” ensemble of quirky characters come together. Despite the obstacles of inner-city life, these friends and their co-workers all strive to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. Brought to life by local Chicagoans, both in front of and behind the camera, this show gives viewers an authentic portrayal of what life on the South Side is all about.

Salahuddin and Riddle star in the series, alongside Sultan Salahuddin and Chandra Russell. First season guest stars include Lil Rel Howery, Nathaniel “Earthquake” Stroman, Jeff Tweedy, Lisa Raye McCoy, Kel Mitchell and Ed Lover.

Riddle is an Emmy and WGA nominated writer and actor, as well as a producer and showrunner who also moonlights as a DJ. Born in Atlanta, and a graduate of Harvard University, some of his credits include IFC’s upcoming series “Sherman’s Showcase,” which he co-created and is executive producing with his writing partner Bashir Salahuddin. He is also a series regular on “Marlon” and can be seen in HBO’s “Silicon Valley.”

Salahuddin has an Emmy nomination. He was born and raised on the south side of Chicago as one of eight kids and later graduated from Harvard University. In addition to his work on “South Side,” Bashir can be seen in IFC’s upcoming series “Sherman’s Showcase.” Additionally, Bashir has starred in Lionsgate’s “A Simple Favor,” 20th Century’s “Snatched,” and the SAG-nominated Netflix series “GLOW.”

Salahuddin and Riddle were previously consulting producers on “The Last OG” at TBS and developed their pilot “Brothers in Atlanta” with Broadway Video at HBO. Before creating their own shows, they were staff writers on NBC’s Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, where they wrote such notable pieces as “Slow Jam the News with Barack Obama,” and “The History of Hip-Hop with Justin Timberlake.”

This is an edited conversation phone conversation with Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin.

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL: Hey now, I’m so sorry that I could not meet you both in person. Things are finally being fixed in my Harlem apartment. I don’t know if I should be happy or terrified. Can you say gentrification is a bitch? Let’s start the conversation with you, Mr. Riddle.

DIALLO RIDDLE: Ok.

LAS: I love your last name. Mr. Riddle. Please, come to the front Mr. Riddle. And the Emmy goes too, Mr. Riddle. All kidding aside, you are an Emmy and WGA nominated writer and actor, producer, showrunner, and you moonlight as a DJ. So, when do you find time to sleep?

DR: I also have three kids. I don’t know what sleep is anymore. It’s crazy. I try to get a solid four or five hours every night, I’ll probably die soon.

LAS: Damn, you’re funny. This is why I need a podcast. I describe the comedy in your new scripted comedy ‘South Side’ as smart and slow.

DR: That’s my favorite Usher song.

LAS: Riddle, damn your quick but that’s what I should expect from a Harvard graduate.

DR: We both went to Harvard.

LAS: I know but he (Bashir Salahuddin) had eight siblings, I don’t know when he had time to study to get into Harvard.

DR: I had five siblings, I’m one of six.

LAS: Did you think when you started at Harvard that you would have a successful career as a writer on television?

DR: Actually, yes. We met at Harvard and we figured out pretty early that we liked the same type of stuff to laugh about. It was years later after we graduated, we were having dinner at my parents’ house. They had moved into a place called Park La Brea. They had sold their house and they just wanted a smaller place. My mother said, ‘hey you guys are really funny. Why don’t you guys write a script?’ At the time we thought that she was crazy, but looking back that was the beginning of us actually writing together.

LAS: Your mother is a smart lady!

DR: We really started our careers as writers. You know, a lot of people brag that their managers put them together but no, we were friends. Then we started acting in the stuff that we were writing. Truthfully, because sometimes we could not find someone to deliver the lines the way we wanted them delivered.

LAS: So, you both always loved being actors?

DR: Yes, giving him some credit he always knew that he wanted to be an actor even in college he would create a one-man play, and for me, as a writer, I was the guy who wrote a book in the third grade.

LAS: Pardon? Did you say that you wrote a book when you were in the third grade?

DR: Yes, I did. I was eight-years-old and I was published. I would go to the library and I would fill out the little slip to check out my book. It was a World Word II spy thriller. The main character was named Ripple and he was a Black fighter in World War II and he was going to assassinate Hitler.

LAS: I can see the Netflix original animated series, now. I want to be in that writers’ room!

DR: I’ve never told that story in an interview so I’ve just given you a worldwide exclusive.

LAS: What’s the secret to a successful writing partnership? Advice?

DR: You have to listen to your partner and you have to respect them. At the end of the day, we’ve known each other long enough that we can always be honest with one another.

LAS: What I loved about ‘South Side’ is that I know all of the characters and I’ve never been to the South Side of Chicago.

DR: We love that you said that! That was the goal of the show.

LAS: Goal reached, Mr. Riddle. Hey now, I’ve not forgotten you, Bashir Salahuddin.

BS: I didn’t think you did. I play Officer Goodnight on the show.

LAS: I love that character! Gosh, you are not well. I mean that character is not well. You are understatedly ‘flippin’ funny.’

BS: Thank you. So are you.

LAS: (laughing) I also really like his partner, Sergeant Turner. Her comedy has levels.

BS: Chandra Russell, she’s my wife. She’s a natural treasure.

LAS: Stop it. Really? She’s talented. I want to chat with her and find out if you are a natural treasure!

BS: We will arrange that for you. Not a problem. We grew up with a lot of the actors so we know all these people personally, we know how they are funny. So, when we are writing the show it allows us to give them every opportunity to score.

LAS: You have rich characters. They are all good. There is not one that does not work and that’s rare.

BS: The show is excellent. It’s the best show on TV.

LAS: (Laughing) This is where I need a podcast, how do I describe your deadpan tone and pitch? Onwards. What do you want people to know that I’ve not asked?

BS: Even though our show is called ‘South Side,’ we’re not trying to elevate the South Side above any other part of Chicago. Specifically, when it comes to Black folks, we are all Black — different experiences, different circumstances and sometimes similar challenges. The reason that you felt you could still feel the love when you come from North Philly, South Bronx, Harlem, Atlanta, South Central, Los Angeles, Montreal, wherever, I just want to say we are so proud that our show is providing a place for people from places like that to show how funny they are and the diversity of their interests, and we’re excited that everybody from those places or that have never even been to those places watch our show and enjoy themselves. And I think that we won.

“South Side” will premiere Wednesday, July 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel.

Birmingham Times

America’s Got Talent’s Brian King Joseph To Support United Abilities on Aug. 3

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — No one captured more hearts and inspired the judges and audience of America’s Got Talent than electric violinist Brian King Joseph during Season 13 of the show in 2018. Despite living with a rare and very painful nerve condition called peripheral neuropathy, Joseph, or “The King of Violin”, made it all the way to the finals of the top rated talent show.

Violinist Brian King Joseph

By Pat Byington

No one captured more hearts and inspired the judges and audience of America’s Got Talent than electric violinist Brian King Joseph during Season 13 of the show in 2018.

Despite living with a rare and very painful nerve condition called peripheral neuropathy, Joseph, or “The King of Violin”, made it all the way to the finals of the top rated talent show.

Joseph will be in Birmingham on August 3, at 7 p.m. in UAB’s Alys Stephens Center’s Jemison Concert Hal, his first time in Alabama.

He will perform and describe his own powerful story at United Ability’s 3rd Annual Journey of Hope. The event supports the advancement of medicine, technology, and therapies for people living with disabilities.

Earlier this month, Bham Now interviewed Joseph about his journey, America’s Got Talent and why the upcoming concert benefiting United Ability means so much to him.

At the start of the interview, we talked about his health and what he faces day to day.

“My nerves are dying,” he said. “What I mean by that, every single one of my nerves that matters, all throughout my legs, arms, back, they have been slowly deteriorating, since about six years ago. In my case it was an acute onset – it hit me very hard and immediately – I lost feeling in both my hands and my feet. And that continues to spread. It starts in your extremities, spreads throughout your body, eventually causing paralysis. It’s incurable. But I believe and hope eventually we will find some treatment and management.”

As a result of his condition, Joseph is in pain 24/7. He describes it as a high level of pain that burns and is like being stuck with pins and needles.

Constantly playing violin is an exercise that gives Joseph a chance to fight back, he said.

“All that being said it is simply an obstacle. I’m just blessed to have an outlet that not only fills my heart, but also allows me to be physical. If it weren’t for the violin, the adrenaline and feeling and how much I love it, inadvertently, it saved me. When I play its magic.”

If you are a follower of America’s Got Talent, last year’s final show, you got to witness how Joseph’s health nearly kept him out of the final show.

After rehearsing a duet with fellow violinist Linsdsey Stirling, Joseph’s body in his own words, “locked up.”

“I had pain attacks. I felt like a baby. I didn’t move.”

Somehow, he played that evening

“Every time I look at that performance, I don’t know how. That day I went through the worst pain I have ever gone through. It was scary for me. God is so good. To look at what I’ve went through over the past six years, and I’m still here. He has pulled me through this – everything that has happened.”

Joseph described why performing at United Ability’s Journey of Hope Aug. 3 means so much for him.

“Everybody has a journey. My journey is to set out and inspire others to follow their journeys,” he said. “Because I found in following my journey, in following hope, and being positive and believing in the power of miracles, hope and striving forward, you can find salvation. I was saved in that way. By being able to follow my journey.”

Joseph said he sees parallels in his story and United Ability’s Journey of Hope event.

“I really want to be a beacon of light – to show other people it can be done. It is not easy. Everyone at United Ability, they understand that. They know life is not easy. For them life is a series of challenges. For them, they may feel I’m lesser, I’ve felt that way. I want them to know it really makes them stronger. They are my inspiration, They are my heroes. I just want to elevate and lift them up.

Music saved my life. I want to use it now to save other people’s lives.”

Open to the public, celebrate and connect with United Ability at the 2019 Journey of Hope on August 3, 6 p.m. at UAB’s Alys Stephen Center.

For more on the modern, mobile guide to Birmingham, visit www.bhamnow.com.

#NNPA BlackPress

Shaheed and DJ Supreme: From the Local Stage to Global Ambition

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — If it’s Saturday night in Birmingham, that usually means it’s showtime somewhere on the city’s music scene for hip-hop artists Shaheed and DJ Supreme. After nearly two decades of making music, they are still eagerly received by fans of their conscious brand of hip-hop.

Shaheed Tawheed (right) and DJ Jon “Supreme” Malone. (Stephonia Taylor McLinn, For The Birmingham Times)

By Anita Debro

If it’s Saturday night in Birmingham, that usually means it’s showtime somewhere on the city’s music scene for hip-hop artists Shaheed and DJ Supreme. After nearly two decades of making music, they are still eagerly received by fans of their conscious brand of hip-hop.

On a recent Saturday evening, the lyrical duo heads to The Nick Rocks on the city’s Southside well before the crowds show up to talk about their musical roots and upcoming album “The Art of Throwing Darts,” which is slated for release later this year. That album will feature artists like three-time Grammy nominee Raheem DeVaughn and local artists Lauren Strain and Percy P.

In 2000, Shaheed Tawheed, still a student at Shades Valley High School, started hanging out at some of Birmingham’s hip-hop venues. At the time, Jon “DJ Supreme” Malone, a transplant from Detroit, Mich., was already an established artist. The two crossed paths at Eargasm, a hip-hop open-mic night hosted by DJ Supreme at the High Note Lounge. That show, which began in the late 1990s and lasted into the early 2000s, gave many of Birmingham’s most popular hip-hop performers their start—including Shaheed.

“We were right there at the beginning. There was a fledgling hip-hop scene back then,” said DJ Supreme, who was producing for other artists at the time.

Shaheed was collaborating with several rappers in DJ Supreme’s circle at the time, too. By 2007, Shaheed and DJ Supreme were working together almost exclusively on Shaheed’s solo works, and eventually they teamed up to form a group.

Larger Stage

In 2013, the duo released “Knowledge, Rhythm, and Understanding,” an album that put them on an international stage.

“That album has blessed us,” said DJ Supreme. “It allowed us to tour the world and open up for [hip-hop group] Jurassic 5.”

While Shaheed and DJ Supreme continue to tour outside of the country and gain fans from all over, the duo has never considered making music anywhere but Birmingham.

“Being from here has been a gift and challenge,” Shaheed said. “People always say, ‘We can’t believe y’all are from Alabama.’ But there is so much music history here—from soul to jazz. [Chart-topping singer and songwriter] Eddie Kendricks was from here, and so was [jazz musician] Sun-Ra.”

Against the Grain

Shaheed and DJ Supreme have steadily gone against the grain of Southern hip-hop, opting for substance over blaring beats. Shaheed called it “edutainment,” a sound that is heavily influenced by DJ Supreme’s love of soul music.

“We have been able to forge our own style of music here,” said DJ Supreme. “There is no pressure to conform. We always do the music we feel.”

Shaheed agreed, saying they have found a way to please audiences and themselves as artists.

“We never follow trends, and our music comes very organically.”

You can learn more about Shaheed and DJ Supreme at http://communicatingvessels.com/shaheed-and-dj-supreme.

Latest News

