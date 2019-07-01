fbpx
Suge Knight’s son to star in VH1 celebrity real estate series ‘Love & Listings’
Defender News Network

By Defender News Service

The son of jailed rap mogul Suge Knight’s has landed his own real estate reality show on VH1.

Suge Jacob Knight is set to lead the celebrity cast of the docuseries “Love & Listings,”  which will have eight one-hour episodes that explore the “glamorous and scandalous lives of Southern California’s young, ambitious real estate agents and their elite celebrity clientele,” according to VH1.

Viewers will follow Knight on his journey to becoming a real estate mogul while struggling to balance family relationships. His one-time rap mogul father was sentenced to 28 years in prison last October after he reached a plea deal in an incident that left one man, Terry Carter, dead and another, Cle “Bone” Sloan, seriously injured in January, 2015.

Suge was arrested in 2015 and charged with murder, attempted murder and hit-and-run. Prior to the plea deal, he was facing life in prison with no possibility of parole.

“I feel like my dad had bad communication. He didn’t know how to talk,” the younger Knight said tearfully in the first-look trailer of his upcoming reality series. “I don’t wanna let my dad down… getting that real estate license and becoming the top real estate agent in L.A. is the first step to making my father proud.”

“Love & Listings” also features appearances from celebrities such as Jermaine DupriJordin SparksAmber RoseRay JBrandy Norwood and Laz Alonso, Deadline reports.

VH1 teases that “in between closing million-dollar deals, the lines between business and pleasure blur and the real drama begins.”

In addition to Knight the show’s cast includes former pro football player Zac Diles, part time waitress Ajani Scott, and rookie agent Taylor Schwartz.“

Love & Listings” premieres July 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

