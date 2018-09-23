Students Immersed in the HBCU Experience at Annual College Fair

By Jacksonville Free Press

Some of the greatest African American leaders in this country’s history were graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). From Booker T. Washington and Martin Luther King, Jr. to Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall, Alice Walker and James Weldon Johnson, the list is quite long and impressive.

Last Saturday, two local elected officials teamed up with The Center One Foundation (COF) to hold a second annual college fair aimed at promoting the value and legacy of HBCUs to high school students. With the collaboration of Representative Tracie Davis and City Councilman Garrett Dennis, the college fair was well attended and held at Kingdom Plaza on the Westside.

There has been a recent resurgence of student considering HBCUs are their primary option for college in both black and non-black students. Over 220 students registered for the college fair. Organizations participating included: 100 Black Men of Jax, Black Educators Rock, Edward Waters College, Tuskegee University, Bethune Cookman University, Florida A&M University, Florida Memorial University, Savannah State University, Alabama State and the U.S. Marines.

The Center One Foundation College Fair empowers and motivates young people to achieve academic excellence and take personal responsibility. Students engaged in workshops on self-efficacy, college readiness and career success messaging during the four-hour event.

“I am excited to be an ambassador for a fair that specifically highlights Historical Black Colleges and Universities to our students, especially considering their long and rich history of being great institutions for young people to attend,” stated Representative Davis. “More importantly, HBCU’s accept and provide scholarships to help more low-income and first generation college students to ensure that all students get a fair chance at a good education.”

Although HBCUs were originally founded to educate Black students, they enroll students of other races as well.

This article originally appeared in the Jacksonville Free Press.