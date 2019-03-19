Student’s Exhibit Uncovers Racist Past at Maryland Institute College of Art

March 19, 2019 WI Web Staff Art, racism, Washington Informer 0
 Maryland Institute College of Art Deyane Moses (front center) stands with other students on the school's steps. (Photo by Lia Latty)
 Maryland Institute College of Art Deyane Moses (front center) stands with other students on the school's steps. (Photo by Lia Latty)
WI Web Staff

Research conducted by a student exhibit at the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore has uncovered examples of racism in the college’s history and developed an exhibit to showcases her findings.

Deyane Moses’ exhibit, titled “Blackives: A Celebration of Black History at MICA,” features curated photos and documents that show how the college reacted after being forced in 1891 to admit African-American student Harry T. Pratt.

“I was deeply stirred when I visited the Blackives exhibition and the [institute’s] website,” MICA President Samuel Hoi, who apologized for the school’s racist past, said in a statement. “While specifically celebrating the Black students at MICA – past, present and future – they should resonate with all students who overcome obstacles with strength and determination to receive the best education they deserve. They remind me of MICA’s mandate to empower all of our talented students to thrive, to achieve and to impact positive change. Deyane and her project represent student agency at its best and underscore the power of art in pursuit of social justice.”

After Pratt was admitted, more than 100 White students left the school, resulting in the college establishing a policy to only admit “reputable White people.” That policy stood until the Supreme Court ruling in Brown vs. Board of Education in 1954.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer

Advertisements

Related Articles

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy at the Zonta Club of Mid-Maryland and Yellow Rose Foundation annual fundraiser at the Hotel at the University of Maryland in College Park, MD on Feb. 16.
Afro

Zonta Club Empowers Women with Motown Fun

February 24, 2019 Micha Green Afro, Community, Music 1

THE AFRO — Founded 100 years ago, Zonta International is a global network of approximately 29,000 professional members. […read more]

Advertisements
Op-Ed

The GOP Debate and the Cowardly Mr. Trump

September 21, 2015 Reporter II Op-Ed 0

By Lee A. Daniels NNPA Columnist   Citizens of America: While you were distracted last week by, among other things, the Republican Party’s marathon, second primary debate, the U.S. military, acting on orders from President Obama, completed its takeover of the American Southwest – suspending Read More

Advertisements
National

History of Lynchings in the South Documents Nearly 4,000 Names

February 10, 2015 Kyle Yeldell National 0

DALLAS (New York Times) — A block from the tourist-swarmed headquarters of the former Texas School Book Depository sits the old county courthouse, now a museum. In 1910, a group of men rushed into the courthouse, threw a rope around the neck of a black Read More

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.