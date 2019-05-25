Student Entrepreneur Finds Success with Creation of Sweet Bodily Treats

May 25, 2019 admin Business, Family, Jacksonville Free Press 0
Sweet Bodily Treats (Photo by: jacksonvillefreepress.com)
Sweet Bodily Treats (Photo by: jacksonvillefreepress.com)

By Jacksonville Free Press

13 year old Christianna Alexander, student at Grasp Academy in Arlington started her company officially after completing a summer course at Microsoft. Unfortunately she wasn’t the best in the kitchen so she changed her idea of Sweet Christi’s selling baked goods to sell soaps and other body products that look and smell like delectable sweet treats.
After a year of vending and saving, Christi finally received the keys to her new soap studio located at 121 E. 8th St in the heart of Springfield and the Urban Core.  Taking her business out of her parent’s kitchen, she now has the space to fulfill wholesale orders.
Christianna was recently honored as JAXpal 2019 kidpreneur of the year. As a STEM advocate she was invited to teach her #STEMsweets workshop for the United States Patent and Trademarks office. Christi hand-makes and packages all of her products in the bath bubbly studio. All of her products are planted based and vegan friendly.
Christi currently vends locally and sell her products online at www.sweetchristis.com. Show are Christi’s fans, friends and family at the grand opening.
This article originally appeared in the Jacksonville Free Press.
