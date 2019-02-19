Steve Harvey and Mo’Nique argue about choosing money over integrity

Steve Harvey (Photo credit: Joi Pearson for Steed Media)
By A.R. Shaw

Steve Harvey and Mo’Nique argued about the importance of money and integrity during a heated discussion on his daytime talk show, “Steve.”

On the show, which aired on Feb. 13, 2019, Mo’Nique shared her thoughts about claims that she was blackballed by Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels.

“I’ve said no to some very powerful people,” Mo’Nique shared. “The difficulty came in when people that look like me, like Oprah, Tyler, Lee Daniels, and I got to put my brother Steve on the list, y’all knew I was not wrong. Each one of you said to me, ‘Mo’Nique you’re not wrong,’ and when I heard you go on the air and you said that my sister done burned too many bridges and there’s nothing I can do for her now, Steve do you know how hurt I was?”

Harvey countered her arguments by stating that the game is all about money and that she would do better to focus on her career.

“When you tell the truth, you have to deal with the repercussions of the truth,” Harvey said. “We’re Black out here. We can’t come out here and do it any kind of way we want to. Your husband can’t be the Sidney that he really is out here. That flexing. We got to flex a different way. This is the money game. This ain’t the Black man’s game, this ain’t the White man’s game, this is the money game. We’re in the money game, and you cannot sacrifice yourself. The best thing you can do for poor people is not be one of them. You cannot help them like that.”

Mo’Nique replied by telling Harvey that integrity was more important than money.

“Before the money game, it’s called the integrity game, and we’ve lost the integrity worrying about the money,” Mo’Nique said.

Harvey interjected, saying his family depends on him having a successful career.

“If I crumble, my children crumble, my grandchildren crumble,” he said. “I cannot, for the sake of my integrity, stand up here and let everybody that’s counting on me crumble so I can make a statement. There are ways to win the war in a different way.”

Following the explosive interview, Harvey became a top trending topic on social media as the discussion of continued.

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com
