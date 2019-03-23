Stetson selects first Black dean of College of Law

By The Florida Courier

DELAND – Following a nationwide search, Stetson University Executive Vice President and Provost Noel Painter, Ph.D., announced the appointment of Michèle Alexandre, a noted civil rights, gender and race scholar, and author of “The New Frontiers of Civil Rights Litigation,” as the next dean of Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport.

Alexandre is the College of Law’s first African-American dean. The appointment is effective June 2019.

“Dean Alexandre brings an extraordinary wealth of vision and expertise to this position,” said Painter. “Her work in civil rights and gender equity fit hand in glove with Stetson Law’s emphasis on social justice and global citizenship, and our ongoing work for veterans, the elderly and the environment.”

“I am thrilled to join the Stetson family,” Alexandre remarked. “Stetson’s commitment to training global citizens and practice-ready lawyers represents a galvanizing vision for legal education in the 21st century.

The College of Law’s priorities regarding social justice, academic rigor and student engagement are dear to my heart. I am eager to work with all aspects of the law school, the university and with its amazing alumni to help the law school continue to grow and reach new heights.”

Mississippi dean

Stetson University College of Law is ranked No. 1 in Trial Advocacy and No. 3 in Legal Writing in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, and is Florida’s first law school.

Alexandre is currently serving as the associate dean for Faculty Development and Intellectual Life, professor of law, and the Leonard B. Melvin, Jr. Lecturer at the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Her broad expertise and commitment to justice is evidenced in the organization of a biennial national conference on sustainability and social justice for poor populations in the rural South, occurring since 2011.

Colgate valedictorian

Alexandre has experience that allows her to be laser-focused on excellence in legal education while leveraging Stetson’s commitment to the core aspects of the liberal arts.

At the University of Mississippi, she chaired the undergraduate Honors curriculum committee, led the Honors College faculty, and taught courses in the undergraduate international studies program.

She has a J.D. from Harvard Law and was Colgate University’s first Black valedictorian.

“Michèle Alexandre will lead Stetson Law in educating the next generation of outstanding Stetson lawyers,” said Stetson University President Wendy B. Libby, Ph.D. “She is the right person to affirm and build on our reputation for excellence.”

This article originally appeared in the Florida Courier.

