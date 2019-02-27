State’s Attorney Foxx Reminds Voters To Report Election Fraud, Use Dedicated Hotline

February 27, 2019 leslie Chicago Crusader, Politics, Voting 0
Kim Foxx, State's Attorney for Cook County, Illinois
By The Chicago Crusader

Ahead of Election Day in Chicago, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx reminds constituents to report any suspicious activity at the polls.

A dedicated email address and telephone hotline is available for voters to report voter fraud or voter intimidation that they may witness at polling locations in Chicago or Cook County suburbs.

Voters with complaints can contact the Cook County State’s Attorney’s election fraud hotline by email at SAO.ElectionFraud@cookcounty.onmicrosoft.com or phone at 312-674-2729.

The State’s Attorney’s Office works to uphold public safety through the fair and efficient administration of justice.

