Stacey Abrams has yet to define her 2020 vision

March 19, 2019 Itoro Umontuen Atlanta Voice 0
Stacey Abrams explains her position on Medicaid expansion at the Porter Sanford Arts and Community Center in Decatur Thursday, November 1, 2018. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen)
Stacey Abrams explains her position on Medicaid expansion at the Porter Sanford Arts and Community Center in Decatur Thursday, November 1, 2018. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen)

By Itoro N. Umontuen

On March 14, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams met with former vice-president Joe Biden in Washington, DC. While neither Abrams or Biden have ruled out a possible run for the White House, it is evident both are evaluating the possibilities.

If Biden, 76, is considering a presidential bid, some observers have said Abrams could effectively balance the ticket because. Abrams, 45, would bring a demographic and a wing of the Democratic Party that is energized and engaged coming off of her close loss in the Georgia gubernatorial race. She gave the party response to Trump’s State of the Union address Feb. 5.

Abrams initially said she would consider running for president no earlier than 2028. However, due to her rising popularity and growing profile, she could be a viable running mate. The Georgia Democrat has been courted by several presidential hopefuls, meeting with Sens. Corey Booker, D-N.J., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

“There certainly is a connectivity between that and other 2020 opportunities,” Abrams said, referring to “ephemeral” options like the vice presidency, something that “requires other people to make decisions about what they would like” versus deciding whether to run herself.

Biden endorsed Abrams in the Georgia governor’s race, although he did not travel to campaign on her behalf.

Abrams has also encouraged (and nudged) to run against Trump ally Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., in 2020 and has left the door open to a rematch against Kemp in 2022.

Abrams has told the Associated Press she would announce her Senate plans in April.

“My objective is to make sure I want to do that job. … I’d not thought about the Senate before,” she said, an allusion to her still-strong ambition to be governor after already having served as minority leader in the state House.

“The Senate is a different way to tackle the issues I see. It is a continuation of my legislative work, which I appreciated, but it’s an indirect solution to some of the challenges I see,” Abrams said, explaining a potential downside.

This article originally appeared in the Atlanta Voice

Advertisements

Related Articles

The letter was signed by House Committee on Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairman Elijah E. Cummings, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff, Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal and Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot L. Engel.
Crime

House Chairs Tell Barr They Expect Mueller Report to Be Made Public

February 23, 2019 Congresswoman Maxine Waters Crime, Featured, Government, National, NNPA Newswire, Politics 0

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Today, the chairs of six committees in the U.S. House of Representatives wrote to Attorney General William Barr to inform him of their expectation that he will make Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report public “without delay and to the maximum extent permitted by law.” […read more]

Advertisements
Karen Bass is a community organizer from South Los Angeles who became the first ever African American woman to serve as Speaker of any state assembly in 2008. She was recently re-elected to a fifth term in Congress.
Black History

OP-ED: Our Vote: More Than A Desire for History, The Very Strides to Make It

November 9, 2018 Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) Black History, Commentary, Community, Law, National, NNPA Newswire, NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive, Op-Ed, Politics 0

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “…what happened in Georgia wasn’t just about job titles. This was about the misinformation that Stacey’s opponent peddled throughout the campaign and how he took advantage of his taxpayer-funded position to help run his campaign.” […read more]

Advertisements
James E. Thompson, Jr
Music

Savannah Native Leads Lassiter Band To Rose Bowl

December 27, 2018 Savannah Tribune Music, The Savannah Tribune 0

THE SAVANNAH TRIBUNE — An exciting and unique opportunity has been presented to the 2018- 2019 Lassiter High School Marching “Trojan” Band. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.