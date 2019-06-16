fbpx
St. Jude teamed up with Khadeen Ellis, Krystal Lee for ‘Champagne Conversations’ event
ATLANTA VOICE — Lifestyle influencer Khadeen Ellis and Radio One personality Krystal Lee (“The Willie Moore, Jr. Show”) teamed up with St. Jude to host “Champagne Conversations” during the Summit 21 weekend. The intimate mixer featured candid and transparent conversations around faith, family and wellness.

10 hours ago

Champagne Conversations (Photo Credit: LaSondra Spears)

By The Atlanta Voice

Lifestyle influencer Khadeen Ellis and Radio One personality Krystal Lee (“The Willie Moore, Jr. Show”) teamed up with St. Jude to host “Champagne Conversations” during the Summit 21 weekend.

The intimate mixer featured candid and transparent conversations around faith, family and wellness.

Visual artist and fashion designer, Kris Keys, showcased original art and design pieces from her newly launched ‘”Hematology Collection.”

Inspired by her relentless fight with Sickle Cell, Keys’ who is also a former St. Jude patient, shared her survivor story and how she transformed her experience living with a blood disorder into a literal work of art.

Attendees enjoyed an evening of mingling, small bites, complimentary cocktails and an electric ambiance of black girl magic throughout the night.

For more information on St. Jude or to learn about World Sickle Cell Day on June 19th, visit www.StJude.org.

This article originally appeared in the Atlanta Voice.

