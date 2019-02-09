Spike Lee Says He Has Had it with Gucci and Prada’s Racism

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent

Legendary film director Spike Lee said he’s done with Prada and Gucci after both companies trotted out racist clothing and handbags.

Lee, whose films include “Do the Right Thing,” “She’s Gotta Have It,” “Malcolm X,” and “BlacKkKlansman,” said in a TMZ interview on Friday, Feb. 8, that he’s boycotting the luxury brands until they hire some black designers to hold them accountable.

His announcement came in the wake of a second blackface controversy from the Italian Fashion houses. First Gucci was blasted for unveiling a new $890 blackface sweater.

Prada then joined the fray, releasing a leather handbag with the caricature of what appears to be a monkey in black face dangling from straps of the bag.

The figure is the infamous “Sambo,” which immediately stirred cries of racism.

“Until they hire some black designers to be in the room when [these things] happen … when it happens… I’m boycotting,” Lee said.

“It’s obvious to people that they don’t have a clue when it comes to racist, black face hateful images. Wake up,” he said.

Gucci did issue an apology for its ridiculously offensive balaclava jumper and officials said it’s been pulled from all stores. Gucci officials also vowed to increase diversity across the company … but Lee told TMZ that he’s taking a wait and see approach.

Neither Prada nor Gucci representatives responded for comment.

