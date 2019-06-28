Spelman College receives Walmart Foundation reaccreditation grant

By The Atlanta Voice

Spelman College, a UNCF member institution, has received a $20,000 Reaffirmation Readiness Review grant from the Walmart Foundation to help greatly enhance its educational quality and effectiveness.

The mini-grant supports Spelman meeting its accreditation criteria per the standards set by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in southern states.

“We are honored to be awarded this grant,” stated Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D. “With UNCF and the Walmart Foundation’s support, not only does Spelman College continue to demonstrate excellence in educational standards, but it also allows us to enhance our visibility, improve on our institutional infrastructure and student-centered initiatives, and preserve our rich historic legacy of developing leaders.”

Spelman received one of five mini-grants from the Walmart Foundation, which to date has awarded more than $6 million to support the sustainability of historically Black colleges and universities.

In 2018, the foundation granted $500,000 in support of HBCUs via the UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building for consultative and technical assistance services.

Two other UNCF-member schools will each receive a $10,000 grant to prepare for the SACSCOC fifth-year interim report. In addition, four institutions received high priority technical assistance offering subject matter expert consultants to improve institutional capacity.

Spelman has developed many partnerships to promote academic and leadership development for its 2,100 students, including collaborations with the MIT Media Lab, Harvard Business School Extension and Princeton University’s Lewis-Sigler Institute.

“At UNCF, we are grateful for the impact and support of the Walmart Foundation and the benefit this grant will bring to Spelman College and its students,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, President and CEO of UNCF. “Together, UNCF and the Walmart Foundation will ensure our institutions create transformative educational experiences and remain on the cutting-edge of innovation.”

This article originally appeared in the Atlanta Voice.