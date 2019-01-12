Related Articles

Cesar Sayoc of Aventura, Florida, has been charged with five Federal crimes, including mailing an incendiary device and threatening a former president. (Photo: Cesar Altieri via Twitter)(Photo: Cesar Altieri via Twitter)
Black Press of America On National Alert in Wake of Domestic Terrorism

October 27, 2018 Stacy M. Brown #NNPA BlackPress, Chicago Crusader, Cincinnati Herald, Crime, Featured, National, News, NNPA Newswire 2

NNPA NEWSWIRE — NNPA National Chairman Dorothy Leavell emphasized, “I am deeply disturbed by the recent bomb threats that have been sent to many of our national leaders and now includes The Black Press of America. Our freedoms and peace of mind that we have enjoyed for so long seems to now be threatened and if it continues will be a thing of the past.” […read more]

