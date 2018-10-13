Soweto Gospel Choir to perform in Houston

By The Defender News Service

South Africa’s Soweto Gospel Choir returns to Houston on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in Jones Hall for the Performing Arts for an evening of joyful performances of spirituals and gospel tunes, presented by Society for the Performing Arts (SPA).

The two-time Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir has been spreading joy to audiences across the globe for nearly two decades. Comprised of 20 of the best artists in South Africa, the choir invites Houstonians to enjoy the power of African gospel music.

The performers have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in music including U2, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Robert Plant, Celine Dion, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Josh Groban.

For the first half of the concert, the choir will perform “Songs of the Free,” a rousing program celebrating the centenary of the birth of the father of their Rainbow Nation, Nelson Mandela. Following that, the performers will share international gospel classics including their hair-raising take on Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

[embedded content]

Soweto Gospel Choir was formed to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African gospel music and draws on the best talent from the many churches in and around the town.

As world-wide ambassadors of South African culture, Soweto Gospel Choir routinely brings audience members to their feet – clapping, stomping, singing, and being transported by the choir’s exuberant performances. The choir is known for their famously vibrant robes, swaying with deft ensemble choreography.

Tickets are $30 to $90 and can be purchased online at www.spahouston.org, by phone at 713-227-4772 or at the courtyard level ticket office at Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana St. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday–Friday. For groups of 10 or more call 713-632-8113. Prices are subject to change.

This article originally appeared in the Defender News Service.