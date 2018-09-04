South Side celebrates neighborhood pride, healthy aging

September 4, 2018 MSR News Online Community, Entertainment, Health, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder 0
VOA staff: Dorothea Harris, Valorie Jones, Dr. Kevin Brown, Zamzam Ahmed and Monisha Washington
VOA staff: Dorothea Harris, Valorie Jones, Dr. Kevin Brown, Zamzam Ahmed and Monisha Washington

South Minneapolis’ unofficial annual community reunion kicked off Saturday, September 1 with an afternoon of family, free food and fun at Phelps Park. The ninth annual Southside Back in the Day Community Celebration was an old (and new) school jam of residents from Phelps, King, Bryant and Central neighborhoods showing off their Southside pride.

Themed “Southside for Life,” the daylong event featured such activities as live drumming and amateur boxing, with live entertainment by the Max Band and access to community resources.

Back in the Day attendees watch the Sabathanites drumming

Volunteers of America–Minnesota was also on hand to debut its Healthy Aging Mobile Clinic. The nonprofit’s staff can now take their services to the streets, providing blood pressure checks and consultations with patients. The custom mobile unit is also equipped with a lift to accommodate patients with mobility issues.

“We’re committed to helping close the racial gap in awareness about dementia and early screening,” said Dorothea Harris, program manager. “This new mobile clinic will help us take the service to where the people are — especially to the African American, East African and Hmong communities.”

This article originally appeared in the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.

Related Articles

Entertainment

[TMZ] Rapper Too $hort Arrested for DUI

March 20, 2013 NNPAMaya Entertainment Comments Off on [TMZ] Rapper Too $hort Arrested for DUI

[TMZ] Rapper Too Short has just been arrested for DUI … after allegedly attempting to run from police, TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ,  Short — real name Todd Anthony Shaw — was pulled over in L.A. a couple hours ago for some traffic violation … and Read More

Black History

Black Girl Magic: “Hidden Figures” Outshines “La La Land” at U.S. Box Office

February 19, 2017 NNPAFreddie Black History, Entertainment 1

By Lauren Victoria Burke (NNPA Newswire Contributor) Looks like the myth that Black films can’t make big money in Hollywood is about to become a thing of the past. In early February, “Hidden Figures” passed “La La Land” as the top-grossing (domestically) Oscar-nominated film in Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.