South Side celebrates neighborhood pride, healthy aging

South Minneapolis’ unofficial annual community reunion kicked off Saturday, September 1 with an afternoon of family, free food and fun at Phelps Park. The ninth annual Southside Back in the Day Community Celebration was an old (and new) school jam of residents from Phelps, King, Bryant and Central neighborhoods showing off their Southside pride.

Themed “Southside for Life,” the daylong event featured such activities as live drumming and amateur boxing, with live entertainment by the Max Band and access to community resources.

Back in the Day attendees watch the Sabathanites drumming

Volunteers of America–Minnesota was also on hand to debut its Healthy Aging Mobile Clinic. The nonprofit’s staff can now take their services to the streets, providing blood pressure checks and consultations with patients. The custom mobile unit is also equipped with a lift to accommodate patients with mobility issues.

“We’re committed to helping close the racial gap in awareness about dementia and early screening,” said Dorothea Harris, program manager. “This new mobile clinic will help us take the service to where the people are — especially to the African American, East African and Hmong communities.”

This article originally appeared in the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.