South Carolina Voter Registration Deadline Extended to October 17

South Carolina citizens now have more time to register to vote ahead of the 2018 General Election after the court today ordered the voter registration deadline extended to October 17.

The 10-day extension was necessary to protect the voting rights of South Carolina residents due to the widespread impact of Hurricane Florence. Many citizens have been displaced and are struggling to recover, and many county voter registration offices were closed for considerable periods of time.

While the deadline was extended due to the impact of Hurricane Florence, the October 17 deadline applies to voters in all counties.

YOU MUST REGISTER BY WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17 TO VOTE IN THE 2018 GENERAL ELECTION.

There are many ways to register in South Carolina, and it has never been easier:

  • Register online at scVOTES.org before midnight, Wednesday, October 17 (requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card).
  • Register using the My scVOTES mobile app before midnight, Wednesday, October 17 (available in the Apple and Google Play stores, requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card).
  • Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.org.  Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office:
    • By fax (must be received before midnight, Wednesday, October 17).
    • By email attachment (must be received before midnight, Wednesday, October 17).
    • By mail (must be postmarked by Wednesday, October 17).
  • Register in person at your county voter registration office. Most offices will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17 for in-office registrations. Check locally for specific hours.

ALREADY REGISTERED? 

Visit scvotes.org and click “Check My Registration” to make sure your registration is up-to-date.

Get contact information for your county voter registration office at scVOTES.org.

