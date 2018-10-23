South African Student Makes History by Using Official Language in Thesis

October 23, 2018 Stacy M. Brown Black History, Education, Featured, News, NNPA Newswire, World 1
Photo: Nompumelelo Kapa receives doctorate after writing thesis in mother tongue/photo via Twitter
Photo: Nompumelelo Kapa receives doctorate after writing thesis in mother tongue/photo via Twitter

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

When the time arrived for Nompumelelo Kapa to write her doctoral thesis at the University of Fort Hare in Eastern Cape, South Africa, she likely responded: Masambe – a word that, when translated in English, means “Let’s Go” in the original South African language of isiXhosa.

The married mother of two and high school teacher made history by being the first person at the prestigious 102-year-old university to write her thesis in isiXhosa.

The school, which in the mid-20th Century earned a reputation for creating a black African elite, offers a Western-style academic education to students from across sub-Saharan Africa.

It has earned numerous academic awards and boasts many achievements.

“This is indeed a beautiful experience. I love my language so much,” Kapa told London’s Daily Dispatch.

For her efforts, Kapa received a doctorate in literature and philosophy.

“We are talking about transforming and decolonizing Africa, so isiXhosa should be considered and we also want to produce more isiXhosa writers, journalists, translators and others,” Kapa told the Sowetan news organization in South Africa.

The title of her thesis is, “Aspects of Culture and the Humor that Influence Naming in Selected IsiXhosa Texts: What’s in a Name?”

In explaining the reasons she wrote her thesis in her mother tongue, Kapa said isiXhosa had become stifled as a result of “people finding it fashionable to write and speak in other languages, especially English, and in the process losing their identity and roots and endangering our heritage.”

Professor Nomsa Satyo called Kapa’s feat a milestone, a first of its kind.

There are 11 official languages in South Africa, of which Xhosa is one of the most widely spoken, according to South African tourism officials.

Approximately 16 percent of South Africa’s population, or 8.3 million people, cite Xhosa as being their home language.

Xhosa is characterized by a number of clicking sounds, which are formed by the tongue. These are represented by the letters c, x and q.

Those that speak the Xhosa language are usually part of an ethnic group known as the amaXhosa. This language is officially referred to as isiXhosa.

The word “Xhosa” is derived from the Khoisan language and means “angry men.”
Most of the languages in South Africa that involve tongue-clicking originate from the indigenous Khoisan people, who included plenty of different clicks in their speech and language, according to the website, sa-venues.com.

Xhosa falls under the umbrella of the Bantu languages and is a representative of the south-western Nguni family. As a result, South Africa is known to be the native land of the Xhosa folk. This is especially true of the Eastern Cape, where the language is spoken extensively and taught in the schools.

The Zulu people of South Africa have their own name for the Xhosa people, the KwaXhosa. When translated, KwaXhosa simply means “land of Xhosa.”

Some other isiXhosa translations include:

  • Ngubani ixesha?- What’s the time now?
  • Iphi? – Where is it?
  • Mamela – Listen (Mamela apha – Listen here)
  • Andazi – I don’t know

Reportedly, it has been a milestone year for South African languages with another student, Hleze Kunju, becoming the first PhD student at Rhodes University in South Africa to write his thesis in isiXhosa.

“This study‚ on onomastics (the history and origin of a name) will contribute towards the development of the orthography (spellings) of isiXhosa so as to be on a par with that of languages that have been standardized,” Professor Satyo said.

“[Kapa’s] thesis is … imperative as a furtherance of‚ and a contribution to the development‚ promotion and use of isiXhosa as an official language of South Africa.”

About Stacy M. Brown 44 Articles
A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.
Twitter

Related Articles

Politics

States Move to Reduce Time Spent on Common Core-Based Exam

May 22, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Politics 0

KRISTEN WYATT, Associated Press DENVER (AP) — Students in 11 states and the District of Columbia will spend less time next year taking tests based on the Common Core standards, a decision made in response to widespread opposition to testing requirements. The decision to reduce Read More

Politics

Could Common Core Cause a Republican Civil War in 2016?

February 20, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Politics 0

  (CBS News) – Common Core federal education standards are riling the conservative base, and as the 2016 Republican presidential field takes shape, the standards — seen by right wing activists as a federal overreach and a threat to parental rights — are poised to play a big Read More

National

Bleak Future Looms for Jackson Family Alma Mater in Gary

February 4, 2016 NNPAFreddie National 0

By Erick Johnson Special to the NNPA News Wire from the Chicago Crusader For nearly a century a school stood on West 25th Avenue in Gary Ind., producing a distinguished crop of prominent, Black alumni that included members of the Jackson family and a Who’s Read More

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.