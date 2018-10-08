Some Auto Dealers Will Never Learn – AutoNetwork Reports #196

AutoNetworkMon, October 8, 2018 7:00pm

Some auto dealers will never learn.

Auto talk show AutoNetwork Reports Live on YouTube weekly auto talk show where auto influencers report the weeks latest automotive news.
AutoNetwork Merchandise
Thursday’s 3:00pm – 3:30pm EST. Auto Talk Show. #196 YouTube.

In The News: Etch Guarantee; MINI and College Students; Cadillac Moves; Honda HBCU’s Scholarships; Audi Select ; Subscription Services and much more.

What Are We Driving This Week?
Valerie – 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel
Russ – 2018 Mercedes Benz AMG E43 Sedan
Chris – 2018 Lexus RC 350
Ron –
Frank – 2018 Kia Stinger GT
Greg – 2018 BMW X1

AutoNetwork Reports #196
First Thoughts:
2019 ACURA RDX SH-AWD A-SPEC Best Detailed Walkaround.
2019 ACURA RDX SH-AWD A-SPEC
2.0L 4 Cylinder Turbo Engine
272 HP
10 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Paddle Shifters
Exterior Color: Apex Blue Pearl
Interior Color: Red
21 MPG City, 26 MPG Highway, 23 MPG Combined
MSRP: $46,495.00
***New Program***
Show Panelists:
Ron Moorehead – AutoReviewsPlus.com
Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Russ Heaps – Beer2Whiskey.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReport.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.net
Jill Ciminillo – GirlInATrunk – Facebook
AutoNetwork Reports
