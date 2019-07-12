fbpx
Connect with us

Economy Education Los Angeles Sentinel

SoLa Impact’s Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony Concludes at USC
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Economy Education Energy Featured National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

The Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA): Providing Opportunities

Business Economy Los Angeles Sentinel

Union Votes to Authorize Possible Strike Against Grocery Companies

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Economy Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics

Waters Convenes Hearing on Need for Diversity on Federal and Corporate Boards

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Economy Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics World

Committee Democrats Call on Facebook to Halt Cryptocurrency Plans

Economy Family Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Black Family Day targets racial disparities

Community Economy

COMMENTARY: It’s #BuyBlackWeek. Do You Know Where Your Dollars Are Going?

Economy Family New Pittsburgh Courier

Half of Philadelphia households struggle to make ends meet, according to United Way report

Economy Real Estate The Seattle Medium

Durkan Signs Affordable Housing Legislation For Fort Lawton In Magnolia

Black History Economy Washington Informer

Congress Mulls Issue of Reparations on Juneteenth

Economy

SoLa Impact’s Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony Concludes at USC

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL — SoLa Impact and its non-profit affiliate, the SoLa I CAN! Foundation, along with its philanthropic partner, Romeo Miller, awarded nearly $100,000 in financial aid grants to twenty-seven deserving students at its annual scholarship awards ceremony yesterday held at the University of Southern California. All of the recipients demonstrated academic excellence, strong community service, and plan to pursue higher education in the fall. Among friends and family of the SoLa Scholars as well as leaders in philanthropy, entertainer Romeo Miller, producer Arabian Prince, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, all spoke about their strong connection to the community.

Published

8 hours ago

on

Martin Muoto, Founder and Managing Partner of SoLa Impact, and Gray Lusk, Co-founder and Managing Parter of SoLa Impact, with scholarship recipient Ayanna Adams. (Courtesy Photo)

SoLa Impact and its non-profit affiliate, the SoLa I CAN! Foundation, along with its philanthropic partner, Romeo Miller, awarded nearly $100,000 in financial aid grants to twenty-seven deserving students at its annual scholarship awards ceremony yesterday held at the University of Southern California. All of the recipients demonstrated academic excellence, strong community service, and plan to pursue higher education in the fall. Among friends and family of the SoLa Scholars as well as leaders in philanthropy, entertainer Romeo Miller, producer Arabian Prince, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, all spoke about their strong connection to the community.

“We are very proud to provide much-needed financial aid to these aspiring students that would help them pursue higher education and break the cycle of poverty,” said Sherri Francois, Director of Social Impact at SoLa. “There is still much work to be done for the South LA community, but we are confident that our Scholars program will continue to encourage residents to achieve their dreams.”

SoLa had initially granted $67,500 in financial aid, but Miller later pledged an additional $1,000 to each student’s SoLa scholarship, bringing the night’s grand total to $94,500.

“As I listened to the compelling and heartfelt stories of the more than deserving scholarship recipients, I realized how blessed I am and wanted to do something to celebrate and motivate them to stay their course of success,” shared Romeo Miller.

At the ceremony, SoLa Impact also shared powerful videos describing the obstacles and hardships each recipient had to overcome. Among the SoLa Scholars: roughly ninety percent are from low-income families; fourteen are the first in their families to attend college; eight have experienced homelessness or were in the foster-care system; four are system involved or have an incarcerated parent; three are single mothers; and several have escaped domestic violence or gang violence on the streets.

“SoLa Impact is going way beyond providing critical affordable housing across South Los Angeles,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. “They are enabling young college-bound residents to dream big, while inspiring them to give back to the community from which they came.”

“Our non-profit affiliate, SoLa I CAN!, continues to extend the mission of SoLa Impact, which is focused on uplifting the communities in which we operate,” said Martin Muoto, Founder and Managing Partner of SoLa Impact. “The SoLa Scholars program will help enable our young residents to receive quality education and job opportunities regardless of where they started in life.”

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel. 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: