Small Business Day In Savannah

By The Savannah Tribune

On February 23rd industry experts will help you launch your business.

Boosting entrepreneurs across the nation with this free one day, event you will be prepared for success in the business world through education, consultation, and resources. There will be industry experts on hand to answer your start-up questions, a workshop in creating plan, and local vendors to assist you with your launch needs.

To register and grow through Small Business Day, visit their website at www.smallbusinessday.com.

