SkillsUSA Announces Winners and MPS is on the List

Education

MILWAUKEE COURIER — Over a month ago, around 1,800 middle and high school students were preparing for the 46th annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference. The conference itself recently ended at the beginning of this month, and results are finally in.

Published

13 hours ago

on

Ahmad Blake and Janeequa Blackmon-Wells won first place in audio/radio production. (Picture provided by Barack Obama School)

By Nyesha Stone

The conference was held from April 30-May 1 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin, where the students participated in over 80 skilled and technical competitions.

The purpose of SkillsUSA is to help prepare students for the real world.

Below is a list of awards from both Barack Obama middle and high school and Bradley Tech high school:

Audio/ Radio Production – High School
• Gold Team: Janeequa Blackmon-Wells and Blackmon-Wells and Ahmad Blake, The School of Career and Technical Ed High School

 

CO2 Dragster – High School
• Gold: Nathan Mason, The School of Career and Technical Ed High School
• Silver: Romero Williams, The School of Career and Technical Ed High School

CO2 Dragster – Middle School
• Gold: Oscar Hagedorn, Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Ed MS

Job Interview – Middle School
• Bronze: Annika Burton, Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Ed MS

Job Skill Demonstration Open – Middle School
• Silver: Antwania Hayes, Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Ed MS

Opening and Closing Ceremonies – High School
• Siham Mohamed, Nur Muhamad, and Hla Hla Myint, Bradley Tech High School

 

Promotional Bulletin Board – High School
• Silver Team: Ibrahim Abukar, Gabriel Alanis, and Kenyatta Parks, Bradley Tech High School

Robotics and Automation – High School
• Gold Team: Nathan Mason and Romero Williams, The School of Career and Technical Ed High School

Barack Obama School of Careers and Technology Education is sending four students to Nationals SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference held in Louisville, KY June 24 to 28, 2019.

This article originally appeared in the Milwaukee Courier

